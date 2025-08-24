August 24, 2025 7:37 PM हिंदी

Crystal Palace remind supporters of conduct ahead of Nottingham Forest clash amidst tensions

Crystal Palace remind supporters of conduct ahead of Nottingham Forest clash amidst tensions (Credit: Crystal Palace/X)

London, Aug 24 (IANS) Crystal Palace have issued a warning, reminding their home fans of the guidelines surrounding their conduct ahead of the game against Nottingham Forest, given the tensions between the two sides in recent days.

Palace were demoted from the UEFA Europa League to the UEFA Conference League, citing their multi-club ownership policy and in their absence, Nottingham were promoted to the continental tournament, a decision which was accepted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after Palace's appeal.

The Nottingham Forest team coach arrived, escorted by some Police officers who have stepped up their presence today, given the tension between the two sides.

"Ahead of today’s match, we would like to remind supporters that acts of discrimination, including inappropriate chanting, violence and entering the field of play, will not be tolerated at Selhurst Park.

"Make the noise, come on you Palace," read the statement by the club on X.

Oliver Glasner has rotated two players from his starting XI on Thursday night, with Jefferson Lerma and Borna Sosa moving to the bench, and Chris Richards and Tyrick Mitchell both starting.

The Eagles will be hoping to build on a promising display on the opening weekend of the season, when only fine margins – and a VAR review – denied Glasner’s side victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Nottingham got off to the perfect start last weekend when Chris Wood’s brace and summer arrival Dan Ndoye’s first goal in Garibaldi set Forest on the way to three points on the opening weekend of the season.

The club has been busy in the transfer window with three new arrivals this week. Omari Hutchinson, James McAtee and Arnaud Kalimuendo are all startiing from the bench and may get a chance to get in some minutes on Sunday.

Squads:

Crystal Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton, Sarr, Devenny, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Benítez (GK), Clyne, Lerma, Sosa, Rodney, Cardines, Esse, Edouard.

Nottingham Forest: Sels, Williams, Murillo, Milenkovic, Aina, Sangare, Anderson, Hudson-Odoi, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Wood.

Subs: Gunn, Morato, Douglad Luiz, Kalimuendo, Jesus, Hutchinson, Yates, McAtee, Boly.

--IANS

aaa/ab

