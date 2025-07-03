Courteney Cox assures she is not self-obsessed after finding cutouts, masks of herself in her closet

Los Angeles, July 3 (IANS) Actress Courteney Cox, who is known for her role of Monica Geller in the iconic American sitcom ‘Friends’, is giving a peek into her closet.

The actress recently took to her Instagram, and shared a video in which she can be seen giving a tour of her “coat closet” which has a wide array of things stored inside.

She said in the video, “Living in California, we have very little need for a coat closet. This is what I have in my coat closet, but this is for real. Let's start with a ‘Scream’ mask that is like a popcorn holder. Now, what are the chances that you actually are going to serve popcorn, or maybe it's for Halloween? Actually is a really good idea. What the hell? I have masks of myself. This would be my dog walker. She got masks of myself, and I still have them. Okay, weird”.

The actress then gave a glimpse of “the only coats” in her closet, and they were far few compared to other things in the closet.

She further mentioned, “This little rain gear. You know what this is for? Not a baby. Nope, that's probably lilies. These are bears, just in case they go walking in the rain. A scary bag. I don't know, but I'm embarrassed and nervous about it. Look at this. It's like I'm obsessed with myself, but I'm really not. I swear. Candle making craft tool. Make our own candles. That's what I do all day, and then I sell them to you. This closet is making me so anxious. Okay, what else do we have? Sheets I'm never going to use. I do like this”.

“Friend's book. Oh, that reminds me. I sound like Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow’s character) When Lisa wanted to keep her voice like this, I just got over a cold. What's in this basket? Look, there's baskets inside of baskets. There's like a basket with another basket, and then there's other size baskets with other size baskets, and then a bigger basket. Wow, I have problems. Oh, that's my mom when she was a baby. This is actually an important book. I'm glad I found it. I know what I'm doing tonight. Cleaning out this closet”.

--IANS

aa/