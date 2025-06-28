June 28, 2025 6:01 PM हिंदी

Country has remained united and strong during crisis: CJI BR Gavai

Nagpur, June 28 (IANS) Chief Justice of India B. R. Gavai on Saturday said that whenever the country has faced a crisis, it has remained united and stood together.

“Babasaheb Ambedkar was criticised for our Constitution being too centralised, and it provides too much of centralism and federalism. Babasaheb had replied to that criticism by saying the Constitution is neither centric nor federal. We are giving the country a Constitution suitable for all challenges, and I can assure you that it will keep the country united in times of war and peace. Today we are seeing in our 75-year journey what is the situation around us, in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal, whenever this country has faced any crisis, it has remained united and strong,” said the CJI during the inauguration of country’s first Constitution Preamble Park at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Law School, Nagpur University.

The function was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari among others. He was also felicitated for taking over as CJI on May 14.

Referring to the Supreme Court judgment upholding the abrogation of Article 370, the CJI said it was in line with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s argument that the country needs one constitution. “The Supreme Court accepted that the country needs to be governed by one constitution,” he added.

He hailed Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s efforts in uniting the nation through the Constitution and noted the Constitution Preamble Park’s significance in Nagpur, where Ambedkar embraced Buddhism.

Earlier, on Friday, the CJI, in his speech at a felicitation function organised by the Nagpur District Court Bar Association, asserted that the judiciary should not intervene in every matter, emphasising the need for a delicate balance between activism and restraint while upholding constitutional values.

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining constitutional boundaries between the three organs of democracy while cautioning against judicial overreach. CJI Gavai stressed that the judiciary, executive, and legislature must operate within their constitutional boundaries, with the judiciary stepping in only when laws violate constitutional principles. He further argued that judicial activism should not turn into judicial terrorism or adventurism.

He paid tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, crediting the Indian Constitution and Ambedkar’s vision for his success, describing the Constitution as a unique document ensuring social, financial, and political justice.

