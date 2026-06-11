Cop killed as assailants open fire on police installations in Pakistan's Balochistan

Quetta, June 11 (IANS) A police personnel was killed, and two others were injured after unidentified armed men targeted police installations in Qila Abdullah, Pishin and Duki districts of Pakistan's Balochistan province, local media reported on Thursday, quoting the authorities.

Officials said a group of armed men riding motorcycles used heavy weapons to target the Gilo police check post and later set the check post on fire. Qila Abdullah Superintendent of Police, Athar Rasheed, stated that no casualties were reported in the incident, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

He said the armed men took away two AK-47 rifles, a private car parked at the police check post and a motorcycle. The check post was badly damaged, with records and furniture completely destroyed in the fire.

Officials said police personnel and security forces rushed to the area. However, the attackers fled from the spot. A search operation has been launched to find the attackers.

In a separate attack in the Saranan area of Pishin, assailants attacked the Sultan police station. As per reports, the attackers snatched weapons from police personnel and destroyed the building using explosives.

Officials further mentioned that unidentified assailants targeted a police station in the Duki area on Tuesday night. A heavy exchange of fire took place between police and the assailants, leading to the death of a police officer and the injury of two others.

Last week, the monthly security assessment released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) revealed that the security situation in Pakistan deteriorated in May, particularly due to an increase in militant attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The latest findings by PICSS showed an increase in militant attacks during May after a brief period of relative decline, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, Dawn reported. The sharp rise in attacks, casualties, suicide bombings and kidnappings suggests that security challenges remain severe.

As many as 128 militant attacks occurred in May in comparison to 101 in April, showcasing a 27 per cent rise. As many as 71 people, 68 security personnel and six members of peace committees were killed, while 147 people, 35 security personnel and three peace committee members were injured in the violence in May.

Compared to April, civilian casualties rose from 37 to 71, showcasing a 92 per cent increase, while security personnel fatalities rose from 28 to 68, showcasing a 143 per cent increase. Pakistan witnessed six suicide attacks in May, causing the deaths of 34 security personnel and nine civilians, Dawn reported.

Balochistan was the most affected province of Pakistan in May as it recorded 71 militant attacks, in comparison to 34 in April, showcasing a 109 per cent rise. As many as 54 kidnappings occurred in Pakistan in May. Of them, 52 kidnappings took place in Balochistan alone.

--IANS

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