‘Congress’ anarchy toolkit’: BJP blasts Jharkhand Minister over ‘worse than Bangladesh’ threat

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday hit out at Jharkhand minister Irfan Ansari over his threatening and inflammatory remarks about students’ protests in the country and said that such venomous statements reflected the ‘anarchic mindset’ of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, taking strong exception to his claims that 40 lakh youth are waiting to hit the streets on one call of Rahul Gandhi, said that this was a clear manifestation of the Congress party’s anarchic politics.

“Rahul Gandhi’s conspiracy for spreading anarchy is being exposed through Irfan Ansari’s comments, as the latter claimed that the situation in India could turn out like Bangladesh. This clearly shows that Rahul’s protest was not democratic resistance; Neha Bora’s comment was not made in isolation,” Bhandari said.

“This conspiracy is not the Congress party’s protest for democracy but a new episode of fomenting trouble through the anarchy toolkit. But the people of the country will not accept this anarchy as they know it’s the Modi government which is protecting the democratic institutions,” he added.

Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey, taking offence at Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari's statement, said, “No matter how much any anarchic element conspires to spread disorder, we have complete faith in our law and order system.

“We will not allow anyone to fulfil their intentions. If anyone is speaking the language of Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka, it will not be tolerated under any circumstances," he said, speaking to IANS.

The political storm broke out over Congress leader Irfan Ansari’s comments, as he claimed that more than 40 lakh youths are waiting to take action if PM Modi doesn’t act and the situation could turn out to be worse than in Bangladesh and Nepal.

Ansari, speaking to newsmen, said that Rahul Gandhi has kept them restrained and his one nod could set them free, making it impossible for anyone, including the Indian Army, to contain them.

His incendiary remark has triggered major controversy, with many BJP leaders calling it "an open call for spreading anarchy", with many of them training guns at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of pushing the country towards violence.

“You should do politics by winning the trust of countrymen and not by issuing threats and violence,” said BJP RS MP Brij Lal.

--IANS

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