Congress steps up organisational revamp after recent political setbacks

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) The Congress on Monday directed state leaders to complete the formation of committees from the district to the booth levels as part of an intensified exercise to rejuvenate the organisation following recent political setbacks.

“Held a detailed and productive meeting today at Indira Bhawan with the General Secretaries, In-charges and PCC Presidents from states where DCC Presidents have been appointed under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan,” party General Secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal said in a social media post.

Late last week, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the appointment of party observers under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan in six states for the selection of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents.

Each observer was deputed to a district and entrusted, along with state committee observers, with completing the organisational process.

“As of now, the appointment of DCC Presidents under SSA has been successfully completed in 14 states, with 525 new DCC Presidents appointed. The process has also been formally announced in six more states, marking the next phase of organisational strengthening,” Venugopal, who is also the Congress Lok Sabha MP from Alappuzha in Kerala, said.

The party had earlier announced that it would begin revamping its organisation with an emphasis on decentralising decision-making, in a bid to reverse its losing streak.

The Congress initiated the process last year, starting from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, where Rahul Gandhi had hinted in Bhopal at sidelining ineffective and inactive leaders and bringing to the fore the most active, young, and committed members in the party’s organisational set-up.

The initiative, formally rolled out as the Sangathan Srijan Karyakram in 2025, was announced during the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Karnataka’s Belagavi in December 2024.

It was subsequently launched as part of a larger plan to rebuild the party’s organisation from the booth level up to the top leadership.

With this objective, the party this month announced the appointment of AICC observers as part of the campaign in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Nagaland, Manipur, and Meghalaya.

Each of these observers was deputed to one district, along with Pradesh Congress Committee observers, to complete the process.

Venugopal said the Pradesh Committees have been instructed to complete the formation of district-level bodies within 15 days, block-level bodies within 30 days, and mandal, gram panchayat, and booth-level committees within 60 days.

He also stressed the need to ensure proper representation of all communities, especially Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and minorities.

“They have also been instructed to hold training programmes at district and block levels,” he said.

Reiterating the party’s efforts at rejuvenation, Venugopal added, “Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan remains central to building a strong, active and people-oriented organisation from the ground up.”

