New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday criticised Congress over its opposition to the proposed delimitation Bill, warning that women across the country would teach the party a lesson in the upcoming elections if it opposed the legislation.

Speaking on the delimitation bill, Singh said, "All I want to say is that the Congress, by shamelessly retracting its own position and contradicting itself, is only exposing itself. The Congress had supported the Women's Reservation Bill. If it now opposes it, then half of the country's population will teach it a lesson, not only in the Uttar Pradesh elections but also in elections across the country."

Reacting to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the proposed delimitation Bill, Singh questioned why the Congress leader was afraid to face the people and challenged him to resign if he had such strong reservations.

"Why is Rahul Gandhi afraid of the people? You were defeated even through the ballot in Tripura. And if you are so committed to morality, then first resign yourself. The Home Minister of Kerala says that if the SIR had not happened, we would have lost the election. They should first ensure the resignation of their own government," he said.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also criticised Rahul Gandhi over his opposition to the proposed legislation, saying, "Rahul Gandhi appears rattled as his allies continue to drift away, leaving him increasingly isolated. The growing support for this Bill has clearly unsettled him. Whether he likes it or not, the Bill will be passed because Parliament functions on the strength of numbers, and he simply does not have the majority to stop it. His inability to build consensus or command support exposes the weakness of his leadership as Leader of Opposition."

Meanwhile, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan urged the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to support the proposed delimitation initiative, while asserting that every political party has the right to express its views.

Referring to Bihar's model of women's empowerment, he added, "When Nitish Kumar was Chief Minister of Bihar, he showed the nation a path forward. The vision, thinking and governance model that emerged from Bihar under his leadership has become increasingly relevant across the country. Today, women across India are recognising the need for such an approach and demanding similar empowerment. This movement is not going to stop, and the JMM should also come forward and support this initiative."

The political exchanges come amid a growing debate over the Centre's proposed delimitation Bills, with Rahul Gandhi appealing to the DMK to reconsider its decision to support the legislation.

The Congress leader, in his appeal, warned that the battle over parliamentary constituencies was ultimately a fight for the future of Indian democracy. His remarks came after the DMK, led by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, announced its support for the proposed Bills.

Gandhi also appealed to the BJP's southern allies, including the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP), among others, to withdraw their support for the delimitation exercise.

Interestingly, the Congress' close ally, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), has indicated its willingness to support delimitation.

Gandhi has alleged that the delimitation exercise was a calculated move to provide Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar with a "blank canvas" to redraw India's electoral map.

--IANS

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