January 13, 2026 3:20 AM हिंदी

Congress seeks to close ‘Greater Assam’ row; Gaurav Gogoi urges restraint

Congress seeks to close ‘Greater Assam’ row; Gaurav Gogoi urges restraint (Photo: IANS/Deepak Kumar)

Guwahati, Jan 12 (IANS) Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Monday attempted to draw a line under the political controversy sparked by remarks made by newly inducted Congress leader Rezaul Karim Sarkar, stressing the need for restraint and responsibility while addressing sensitive issues from public platforms.

Speaking to reporters after a large joining programme and public meeting in Morigaon, Gogoi said Sarkar’s comments on the idea of “Bor Asom” (Greater Assam) had been misunderstood, largely due to the choice of words used and the manner in which they were interpreted.

While acknowledging that the remarks had generated confusion, the APCC chief said the matter should not be taken out of context.

“Certain words, when spoken in public, can be interpreted in different ways. That is why leaders must be careful, particularly when the subject is sensitive,” Gogoi said, advising Sarkar to exercise greater caution in the future.

He added that the Congress does not endorse any idea that could be construed as divisive and remains committed to unity, harmony and development.

The controversy erupted following Sarkar’s speech at a meeting organised to mark his formal entry into the Congress, during which a section of the audience and political opponents alleged that his reference to “Bor Asom” carried implications beyond development.

Gogoi maintained that Sarkar’s intent was distorted and appealed for calm, saying the focus should remain on people-centric issues.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia also commented on the issue, urging Sarkar to refrain from statements that could be read in multiple ways and divert attention from the Congress’s broader political agenda and developmental priorities.

Responding to the criticism, Sarkar expressed regret over the controversy and said his remarks had been misinterpreted. Clarifying his position, he said his vision of “Bor Asom” (Greater Assam) was firmly rooted in inclusive development and social harmony, not in altering identities or creating divisions.

“From Sadiya to Dhubri, and across both the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys, the idea is to build a stronger Assam through genuine development and harmony,” Sarkar said.

He emphasised that his reference was to balanced growth across regions, explaining that development should reach all districts equally.

“Just as development has taken place in Sivasagar and Dhubri, similar progress should be seen in Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Tinsukia and other areas. Only through such balanced development can we speak of a greater Assam,” he said, adding that he never intended to pit one region against another.

Congress leaders indicated that the issue should now be considered closed, reiterating that the party’s focus remains on unity, inclusive growth and addressing the concerns of the people rather than engaging in divisive interpretations.

--IANS

tdr/dan

LATEST NEWS

Mark Ruffalo attacks President Trump: Worst human being

Mark Ruffalo attacks President Trump: Worst human being

Real Madrid part ways with Xabi Alonso, appoint Alvaro Arbeloa as new head coach

Real Madrid part ways with Xabi Alonso, appoint Alvaro Arbeloa as new head coach

The way everyone bowled and executed plans was really special to watch, says Smriti Mandhana after RCB's victory over UP Warriorz in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Monday night. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: The way everyone bowled and executed plans was really special to watch, says Mandhana

We were outplayed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) tonight, says UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: We were outplayed by RCB tonight, says UPW skipper Lanning

I did kinda think I will face the older ball, says Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Grace Harris after scoring a blistering 85 against UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: I did kinda think I will face the older ball, says RCB's Harris after a blistering 85 vs UPW

Destructive Grace Harris helps Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat UP Warriorz and go top of the table with second win in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Destructive Harris helps RCB go top of the table with second win

Kane Russell's hat-trick helps HIL GC beat Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2 in the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) match at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Monday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men's HIL: Kane Russell's hat-trick helps HIL GC beat Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2

Vibrant Gujarat: Reverse buyers-sellers meet generates export inquiries worth Rs 500 crore (Photo: IANS)

Vibrant Gujarat: Reverse buyers-sellers meet generates export inquiries worth Rs 500 crore

Bipasha Basu celebrates her ‘blessed & blissed’ birthday with Karan Singh Grover, & daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu celebrates her ‘blessed & blissed’ birthday with Karan Singh Grover, & daughter Devi

Trinamool Congress raises the ante on ‘vote theft’ as Rahul Gandhi watches silently

Trinamool Congress raises the ante on ‘vote theft’ as Rahul Gandhi watches silently