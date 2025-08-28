‘Congress politics has hit a low level’: HM Amit Shah, JP Nadda on ‘abuse’ of PM’s mother

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) BJP National President J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to apologise over “abuses” hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother during a rally in Bihar.

Nadda said in a video message posted on X, “The so-called ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ in which the joint platform of the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was used to abuse the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is highly condemnable and reprehensible.”

“This is also a disregard for Bihar's culture by two princes who have crossed all limits of indecency. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav should immediately apologise for this act,” said Nadda in a video message posted on X.

Home Minister Shah, in a message on X, said, “The use of abusive language filled with expletives against PM Modi and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platform in Darbhanga, Bihar, is not only condemnable but also a stain on our democracy.”

“Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress politics has reached its lowest level. They cannot tolerate how a poor mother's son has been sitting in the Prime Minister's chair for the past 11 years and is continuously taking the country forward under his leadership,” said HM Shah.

He said the incident shows that Congress has returned to its old ways and character, through which it has always poisoned the country's political culture.

Amit Malviya, in charge of the BJP’s National Information and Technology Department, also hit out at the Mahagathbandhan leaders for using abusive language.

“From the platform of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav's journey, extremely indecent language was used against the late mother of PM Narendra Modi. Such depravity has never been seen before in politics. This journey has crossed all limits of insult, hatred, and vulgarity.”

Malviya said, “Tejashwi and Rahul had previously invited leaders like Stalin and Revanth Reddy, who had insulted the people of Bihar, thereby humiliating the people of Bihar. Now, in their state of desperation, they are making people hurl abuses at the revered late mother of PM Modi.”

A BJP delegation also filed a police complaint in Bihar in connection with the incident in Darbhanga town on Wednesday, where Mahagathbandhan supporters were caught on camera using abusive language against PM Modi's late mother.

--IANS

