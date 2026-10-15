October 15, 2026 11:17 AM हिंदी

JNU sexual harassment case: Cong MP Akoijam summoned for questioning today

JNU sexual harassment case: Cong MP Akoijam summoned for questioning today

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has been summoned by the Delhi Police for questioning on Thursday in connection with the sexual harassment allegations against him at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Delhi Police registered an FIR based on a complaint from JNU's Chief Security Officer on October 11. According to the officials, the FIR was registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station under Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Congress MP and sacked JNU professor Akoijam was named in the FIR.

Officials said that the Delhi Police are investigating the matter.

According to media reports, at least 11 female students lodged sexual harassment complaints against Akoijam in May.

The complaints alleged that he had invited students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them.

Some students also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks in the classroom.

The allegations and complaints were reported to have been examined as part of the enquiry that preceded the university's decision to dismiss him.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has questioned the Congress, specifically the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for not taking action against Akoijam, asking whether the LoP's 'smash the patriarchy' remark is "mere political rhetoric".

On October 14, several BJP leaders National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar and submitted a memorandum seeking action against the Congress MP.

Earlier on October 13, a delegation of BJP women Parliamentarians met President Droupadi Murmu, seeking action against the Congress MP.

The BJP women MPs drew the President's attention to grave charges against the Congress MP and explained why he is unfit to be a Parliamentarian and must step down from his position.

--IANS

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