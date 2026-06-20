Congress and Uddhav Thackeray rely on infiltrators to survive in politics: HM Amit Shah

Kolhapur (Maharashtra), June 20 (IANS) Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday accused Congress and Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray of surviving in politics by turning infiltrators into a vote bank.

However, he clarified that India is not a 'Dharamshala' and under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, every aspect of India’s security is being ensured.

Addressing a public rally in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, HM Shah said that over the course of 12 years, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA have expanded from Somnath to Ganga Sagar and across the entire country.

“People used to say that you would reach every part of the country, but what about West Bengal? However, in the last election, the people of West Bengal have also bestowed their blessings and support upon the Bharatiya Janata Party. Bengal has also blessed the BJP. The people of Bengal have given us their blessings, and PM Modi and the BJP owe a debt to the people of Bengal,” he added.

“I assure you that not only will infiltration across Bengal’s borders be stopped, but every infiltrator will also be identified and removed one by one,” he said.

“PM Modi has set the record for being the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of the country. Whenever the history of independent India is written, these 12 years will be remembered for building a Viksit Bharat, the cultural renaissance of India, and the country’s growing prestige across the world,” said HM Shah.

He further stated that PM Modi has brought glory to India, including rural development, urban development, empowering the cooperative and dairy sectors to enrich agriculture, establishing new standards for urban planning, making India a manufacturing hub through PLI schemes, giving India a new beginning in the fields of semiconductors, quantum engineering, software, data centres, and other advanced technologies, in every such sector.

According to HM Shah, in the last 12 years, since PM Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, he has accomplished all those tasks that were once considered impossible. “When we were young, many elders used to say that a Ram Mandir would never be built in our lifetime. It is by the grace of Lord Ram that in 2014 the BJP government was formed, PM Modi became Prime Minister, and the Ram Mandir was built,” he said.

The Home Minister noted that “It is by the grace of Lord Ram that in 2014 the BJP government was formed, Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, and today the magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya stands tall with its saffron flag.”

He said that the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the reconstruction of Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams, and the Somnath Temple are being rebuilt in gold once again; the corridor for Maa Kamakhya is under construction, and now the work on the Amba Bai Corridor has begun.

“The renaissance of this culture is taking place across the country under the mantra of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’. All Jyotirlingas and Shakti Peethas are being reconstructed in Maharashtra. This is a matter of great pride for all of us,” he commented.

HM Shah said that the cultural renaissance is taking place under the vision of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’. “In Maharashtra, all Jyotirlingas and Shakti Peeths are being redeveloped and revitalised, which is a matter of pride for all,” he added.

--IANS

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