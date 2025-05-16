Cong, INDIA Bloc echoing Pakistan: Vallabh slams Beniwal over Pahalgam remark

Gurugram, May 16 (IANS) BJP leader Gourav Vallabh on Friday strongly criticised Congress MP Ummeda Ram Beniwal for casting doubt on reports that victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack were targeted based on their religion.

Vallabh accused Beniwal and the broader INDIA Bloc of echoing Pakistan’s narrative and undermining the Indian Army’s credibility.

Speaking to IANS, Vallabh condemned Beniwal’s statement made in Barmer, Rajasthan, where the Congress MP claimed there was no conclusive evidence suggesting that religion played a role in the selection of the terror victims.

Beniwal had said, “There is no strong evidence to suggest people were selected based on religion and caste. The real issue is the killing of unarmed civilians by a coward enemy nation.”

Responding to the remarks, Vallabh said, “Anyone who questions the Indian Army’s account is indirectly siding with Pakistan. Whether it's the Congress or other INDIA Bloc members, they appear to stand with Pakistan today. When the Army, the Defence Minister, and even the Prime Minister have made it clear that victims were targeted based on religion — such as the case of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal whose wife stated that he was shot after being identified as a non-Muslim — how can leaders like Beniwal make such baseless claims? Those who couldn't recite the 'Kalima' were executed. This is not speculation — it was confirmed through official briefings.”

Vallabh further reacted to Karnataka Congress MLA, Kothur Manjunath, who questioned the military’s retaliatory action following the Pahalgam attack. Manjunath had alleged that the response lacked substance and did not bring justice to the families of the victims. “They flew a few aircraft to show force but achieved nothing. Is that justice for the 26–28 civilians killed? Is that how we honour the dead?” Manjunath had said.

Countering these comments, Vallabh added, “It seems Manjunath has been consuming too much Pakistani media. He is echoing the lines of the Pakistani military and channels. The Indian Army conducted a detailed Press briefing where they confirmed the elimination of over 100 terrorists, including individuals on global most-wanted lists. Nine terror hideouts and eleven enemy airbases were destroyed. Despite such clear facts, Congress leaders continue to cast doubt. These are the same people who live in India, eat here, and yet, sing songs of Pakistan. The public, especially in Karnataka, will respond to such behaviour appropriately.”

Vallabh further slammed Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav for his recent controversial statement suggesting that a BJP minister discriminated between two Indian Air Force officers — Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh — based on religion and caste. Yadav had alleged that the Muslim officer was unfairly targeted, while the Rajput officer was spared.

Vallabh said, “The Samajwadi Party thrives on dividing people along caste and religious lines. Ram Gopal Yadav, despite being an educated man, is displaying alarming levels of communal rhetoric. He is perpetuating the dangerous idea that the Indian Army functions on caste or religion, which is categorically false. The Army is an embodiment of national unity and valour, representing the entire country, not any particular community. By attributing caste identities to soldiers, Yadav is doing a great disservice to the nation.”

He further added, “Ram Gopal Yadav is considered a political mentor to Akhilesh Yadav, and his comments reflect the party’s divisive mindset. The people of Uttar Pradesh, and indeed the entire country, can see through this attempt to polarise sentiment even within the ranks of our armed forces. It shows a serious lack of respect for our soldiers and the sacrifices they make.”

The BJP leader emphasised that such remarks not only insult the bravery of the armed forces but also attempt to weaken national unity. He reiterated that India's armed forces operate above caste, religion, or political agendas, and urged Opposition leaders to refrain from politicising matters of national security.

--IANS

jk/rad