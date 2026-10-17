‘Confused Janata Party’: Indian diaspora in London slams CJP protesters

London, Oct 17 (IANS) Members of the Indian diaspora who rallied in London in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have slammed the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protesters, calling the outfit a “Confused Janata Party” and questioning the presence of people from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Palestine at the demonstration.

“We have gathered here in support of Modi ji and India. If you look in front of me, all these people from CJP, which is being called the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’, are actually a ‘Confused Janata Party’ because they don’t even know what they are doing,” a diaspora member living in London told IANS.

“There are Pakistanis here, Bangladeshis and even Palestinians. What does this have to do with them? This is a protest related to India. We say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’; they don’t,” the participant added.

Another member of the community said Indian politics should remain within the country, where its voters live.

“In my view, all Indian politics should stay within India, as those who can vote live there. That’s my first point. Second, if they don’t like the Modi government, they should vote for a government they support, based on their ideology. Third, they should not damage India’s image outside the country,” the participant told IANS.

“We are here in support of our vibrant democracy, which has elected Modi ji three times,” said a third diaspora member.

“All these activities are foreign-funded and have been exposed. They don’t have the guts to fight the elections and win democratically,” one of the participants alleged.

Members of the Indian diaspora in London rallied in support of PM Modi outside the Indian High Commission, waving the Tricolour and raising slogans in the Prime Minister’s favour.

The gathering saw members of the Indian community chanting slogans such as ‘Modi, Modi’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’, expressing their support for the Prime Minister and the Government of India.

The participants said they had assembled to defend India’s image abroad and oppose demonstrations that, in their view, sought to damage the country’s reputation on foreign soil.

The show of support came amid protests in India by the Congress-led INDIA bloc and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which have been targeting the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Opposition groups have alleged irregularities in the exercise and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

--IANS

ksk/dan