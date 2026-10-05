EAM Jaishankar meets Swiss Prez Parmelin, highlights strong momentum of India-EFTA TEPA

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on Swiss President Guy Parmelin in New Delhi on Monday and expressed appreciation for his sentiments towards deepening ties between the two nations.

EAM Jaishankar expressed confidence that the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Parmelin will further engagement between India and Switzerland across various sectors.

"Pleased to call on President Guy Parmelin of the Swiss Confederation, visiting India on a State Visit. Deeply appreciate President Parmelin’s sentiments towards deepening our partnership, building on the promise of India - EFTA TEPA," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

"Confident that his meeting with PM Narendra Modi will further our engagement across a wide range of domains," he added.

Earlier in the day, Guy Parmelin was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi warmly welcomed President Guy Parmelin upon his arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Parmelin arrived in India on Monday for a three-day State visit at the invitation of PM Modi. The visit is set to focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, science, technology, innovation and mobility.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), President Parmelin is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior officials and business leaders. This is President Parmelin's first State visit to India and his second visit to the country this year. He had earlier visited India in February 2026 to participate in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi and President Parmelin will hold bilateral discussions to review progress in cooperation across a wide range of areas, including trade and investment, science, technology and innovation, mobility, culture and people-to-people contact. The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments, including cooperation in multilateral fora.

During his visit, President Parmelin will also meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will host an official banquet in his honour.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted Switzerland's importance as an economic partner, stating that among the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, Switzerland is India's largest trade and investment partner.

The ministry also underlined the longstanding ties between the two countries and the importance of regular high-level exchanges in taking the relationship forward.

"India and Switzerland share longstanding friendly relations. This visit will further strengthen bilateral relations, building upon the regular high-level exchanges and deepen cooperation in new areas of mutual interest," the MEA mentioned in a statement.

--IANS

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