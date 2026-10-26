October 27, 2026 12:21 AM हिंदी

Concluded most discussions, now fine-tuning India-US trade pact: Piyush Goyal

Concluded most discussions, now fine-tuning India-US trade pact: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday that India and the US have sorted out most of the issues in their proposed bilateral trade pact and are now giving the finishing touches to the agreement that has to be signed.

"We have concluded most of the discussions on the India-US trade deal. Now we are fine-tuning the agreement," Goyal said while speaking at the India-Netherlands Business Forum in The Hague.

He also said India is holding trade negotiations with eight other countries.

The minister’s remarks come close on the heels of President Donald Trump telling reporters in the White House that the US and India were "pretty close" to making a trade deal.

“We’re going to make a deal…It’s going to be a much different kind of deal than we’ve done,” Trump said.

Similarly, the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, sounded a positive note, saying major issues involved in the talks had been addressed and the two countries were close to finalising an agreement.

Goyal has stated earlier that India has stated in the trade talks with the US that the final agreement must give its exporters a competitive advantage over rivals in other countries.

Meanwhile, Goyal also met with Members of Parliament from the Netherlands to discuss new opportunities for advancing India-Netherlands relations.

"Discussed the potential of the India-EU FTA to boost market access, diversify supply chains, and unlock fresh investment opportunities," he said in a post on X.

The minister further stated that he also emphasised the importance of collaboration in advanced manufacturing, renewable energy and innovation to build a resilient, future-oriented economic partnership in his talks with the Dutch leaders.

Goyal is on an official visit to Germany and the Netherlands from October 22–27 to deepen India’s strategic economic partnerships, expand bilateral trade and advance industrial and technological collaboration with the two countries.

During the Berlin leg of the visit from October 22–24, he participated in the Berlin Global Dialogue, engaging with international policymakers and global business leaders to highlight India’s macroeconomic stability, manufacturing capabilities and pivotal role in building resilient global supply chains.

--IANS

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