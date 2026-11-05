November 05, 2026 10:31 PM हिंदी

Concerns grow over deadly crackdown by Pakistani forces in PoK

Concerns grow over deadly crackdown by Pakistani forces in PoK (File Image)

Islamabad, Nov 5 (IANS) The Human Rights Council of Pakistan (HRC Pakistan) on Thursday expressed grave concern over the killing of civilians by Pakistani forces and the escalating tensions in the Rawalakot region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The remarks came after seven people, including children, were killed and dozens of others were seriously injured on Thursday after Pakistani security forces reportedly opened fire and carried out drone strikes against peaceful protesters in Rawalakot.

HRC Chairman Jamshed Hussain said that the prevailing situation called for patience, responsibility, and mutual respect.

He stressed that ensuring the safety of civilians and law enforcement officials, while respecting the right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression, is a shared responsibility.

The rights body called on the Pakistani government, administration, and public representatives to opt for dialogue, listen attentively to public grievances, and take concrete steps to de-escalate tensions.

“We hope that the injured will receive timely medical aid, affected families will have access to accurate information, and an impartial review of the incidents will clarify the facts,” it posted on X.

Condemning the brutal killings by Pakistani forces, the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) called for an immediate, independent international investigation, prosecution of those responsible, and unrestricted access for international media and human rights organisations.

“Peaceful protest is a fundamental human right. The authorities cannot silence legitimate public demands through bullets, intimidation and bloodshed. The international community must not remain silent,” the JAAC posted on X.

Meanwhile, the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) strongly condemned the indiscriminate firing, excessive use of force, and alleged drone attacks by security forces targeting peaceful protesters and residential areas in Rawalakot, PoK.

Citing information received, the group alleged that Pakistani security forces targeted peaceful protest sit-ins at Matialmera Bus Terminal, Umar Farooq Chowk and other locations in Rawalakot during the early hours of Thursday, reportedly using heavy machine guns, armoured vehicles and drones.

Describing the use of lethal force against peaceful, unarmed civilians as a grave human rights concern requiring immediate international scrutiny, the UKPNP said, “The Kashmiri people are peacefully demanding fundamental rights, essential public services, protection of property, human dignity and the rule of law. Their legitimate demands must not be answered with bullets, intimidation or collective punishment.”

--IANS

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