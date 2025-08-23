August 23, 2025 5:45 PM हिंदी

Nadeem Saifi believes that 'Andaaz 2' will earn back its investment through digital platforms

Composer Nadeem Saifi talks about YouTube & other emerging alternate distribution film outlets

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Composer Nadeem Saifi reflected on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and other emerging alternative distribution outlets for films and their impact on content consumption.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, he was asked, "Your latest film 'Andaaz 2' has been released. However, it couldn't secure many screens due to competition from a few big-budget films. What's your take on politics within Bollywood that often prevents smaller films from getting a fair run in theatres?

Speaking to IANS, the first-half of the popular composer duo Nadeem–Shravan said: "Whenever there are bad elements in the world, God always sends the good elements also. Google, YouTube, Spotify, Facebook, and TikTok have emerged as the good elements in this situation. I also believe that in the coming time, these platforms are going to play a very big part in this, as now films have also started to release on YouTube. Through YouTube, the audience can also watch the movie on their television screens."

He added that YouTube, which he believes to be one of the best platforms around the world, along with TikTok, Spotify, and others, will serve as another major outlet for film distribution in the future.

"Films will be shown in theatres, along with YouTube, Facebook, and other such platforms," he concluded.

Talking about “Andaaz 2,” the project directed by Suneel Darshan stars debutants Aayush Kumar and Aakaisha as leads.

Sharing how he locked in on Aayush for the sequel, Suneel revealed: "I had scripted 'Andaaz 2' and also completed the songs-recording of the entire album with just the final stage of casting to execute(guess I have this tendency to seek artistes’ confirmations last) when my casting director brought male artistes to approve for the protagonist’s friend’s roles & amongst them was this person who I felt could be my best choice not for the friend but in the leading man’s role… his persona & look qualified for the lead character Aarav & I decided to go by my intuition and signed him up… the leading man Aarav Kumar was born at that moment & it took quite a while for the actuality to register in his mind."

A sequel to the 2003 film “Andaaz”, the movie reached the cinema halls on August 8.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Madhya Pradesh finishes on top; Sports Authority of India (SAI) athletes from Odisha, Kerala shine in the Khelo India Water Sports Festivalat the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on Saturday. Photo credit: SAIMedia

KIWSF 2025: Madhya Pradesh finishes on top; SAI athletes from Odisha, Kerala shine

'Modi Express' operates from Mumbai to Konkan ahead of Ganesh Mahotsav; passengers get tickets quickly

'Modi Express' operates from Mumbai to Konkan ahead of Ganesh Mahotsav; passengers get tickets quickly

Rubina Dilaik finds a place she always “prayed” for 

Rubina Dilaik finds a place she always “prayed” for 

Indian classical singer Kaushiki Chakraborty gets featured at Times Square in NYC

Indian classical singer Kaushiki Chakraborty gets featured at Times Square in NYC

Siddhant Chaturvedi says 'love isn’t about giving your best, but being allowed to be your worst'

Siddhant Chaturvedi says 'love isn’t about giving your best, but being allowed to be your worst'

Led by Germany, Western nations realising 'universal significance' of Sanskrit

Led by Germany, Western nations realising 'universal significance' of Sanskrit

Sophie Turner talks about her fears for child actors

Sophie Turner talks about her fears for child actors

Sana Makbul returns to work with a women-centric web series, 'Women often put themselves last'

Sana Makbul returns to work with a women-centric web series, 'Women often put themselves last'

'Kerala not just industry-friendly, but investor-friendly too': CM Vijayan on Adani Group's decision to start logistics park (Pinarayi Vijayan's X account)

'Kerala not just industry-friendly, but investor-friendly too': CM Vijayan on Adani Group's decision to start logistics park

‘Attempts to build a certain narrative’: Justice Reddy on bids to call him pro-Maoism

‘Attempts to build a certain narrative’: Justice Reddy on bids to call him pro-Maoism