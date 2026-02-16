February 16, 2026 5:18 PM हिंदी

Communalising national song is form of criminal anarchy: BJP leader on Vande Mataram row

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday strongly defended the national song, Vande Mataram, calling attempts to communalise or criticise it “a form of criminal anarchy.”

Speaking amid renewed debate over the song’s ceremonial role at official events, Naqvi urged critics to reconsider their stance, saying the national song represents India’s nationalist spirit and the legacy of freedom fighters.

“I would say to such people: If your conscience wavers at singing, listening to, or standing for the national song, then no one is more dishonest than you. If your faith is so weak that it is threatened by the national song, you need to rethink your integrity. Vande Mataram represents India’s nationalist spirit,” Naqvi told IANS.

“How weak is your integrity if it is shaken by the national song? You should know Vande Matram is nationalist spirit of our country. Our freedom fighters achieved Independence with the spirit of Vande Mataram, while the Muslim League opposed it and created division then. Those trying to create confusion in the country using Vande Mataram and other issues will never succeed,” he added.

The remarks come after the Union Home Ministry released fresh directives formalising the status and ceremonial role of Vande Mataram at public and government events. According to the new protocol, the complete six-stanza version of the song, lasting around 3 minutes and 10 seconds, is to be performed during major state occasions.

These include flag hoisting ceremonies, formal arrival and departure of the President and Governors, and before and after their scheduled addresses at such events. The guidelines also specify the expected decorum from attendees, ensuring respect for both the national song and the National Anthem.

The decision has been met with criticism from Opposition leaders. Congress leader Husain Dalwai described the directive as “forceful and wrong,” claiming it goes against previous decisions regarding the national song’s recognition. “They do this deliberately… This is forceful and wrong. It goes against the earlier decision,” Dalwai said.

While critics have voiced concerns about compulsion, Naqvi framed the move as an effort to reinforce India’s patriotic traditions. He stressed the historical importance of Vande Mataram in the freedom struggle, emphasising that attempts to create confusion or communal controversy around the song will not succeed.

--IANS

rs/rad

