February 01, 2026

Commercial LPG cylinder prices rise by Rs 49 from Feb 1

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been increased by Rs 49 from February 1, bringing higher costs for businesses that rely on these cylinders for daily operations.

Oil marketing companies announced the hike as part of their regular monthly price revision.

The increase applies to the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder, which is commonly used by hotels, restaurants, and small food outlets.

In Delhi, the new retail price of a commercial cylinder has gone up to Rs 1,740.50. However, prices of domestic LPG cylinders, of 14.2 kg remain unchanged.

According to IOCL, the revised price stands at Rs 1,844.50 in Kolkata, while Mumbai is now at Rs 1,692.

Chennai remains the costliest among the four metros, with prices rising to Rs 1,899.50 after the hike.

Overall, all cities have witnessed a cumulative increase of Rs 160 since the beginning of the year, just 32 days ago. However, there is some relief for households as the price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has not been changed.

Oil companies confirmed that there is no revision in cooking gas prices for home consumers from February 1.

Officials said LPG prices are reviewed at the start of every month and are adjusted based on global fuel prices, exchange rates, and transportation costs.

The latest hike is likely to affect the food and hospitality sector, where commercial LPG is an essential fuel for cooking and daily business activities.

Businesses may face higher expenses, which could also impact food prices in the coming days.

Before the recent hikes, commercial LPG prices remained relatively moderate.

Since April 2025, the rates of commercial cylinders were cut six times, leading to a cumulative reduction of Rs 223 per cylinder, including small rollbacks in November and December.

--IANS

pk

