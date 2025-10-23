Colgate-Palmolive India's Q2 profit falls 17 pc, revenue slips over 6 pc

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited on Thursday reported a 17 per cent drop in its net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY26).

The company’s profit stood at Rs 327.50 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, compared to Rs 395.05 crore in the same period last financial year (Q2 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue also fell 6.15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,519.50 crore, down from Rs 1,619.11 crore in the previous fiscal.

Operating income or EBITDA declined 6 per cent to Rs 465.43 crore, while the EBITDA margin was almost unchanged at 30.6 per cent, compared to 30.7 per cent last financial year.

Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director and CEO of Colgate-Palmolive India, said the quarter’s performance reflected a temporary impact from disruptions among distributors and retailers due to the GST rate revision.

She added that the company has worked with its partners to ensure consumers benefit from the lower prices that took effect after the tax change.

“Despite the short-term challenges, we remain focused on our long-term strategic goals and will continue to invest in our brands,” Narasimhan said.

Alongside the results, the company announced a first interim dividend of Rs 24 per share for the financial year 2025–26, amounting to a total payout of Rs 652.8 crore.

The record date for the dividend has been set as November 3, and the payment will be made on or before November 19, according to the company’s exchange filing.

Colgate-Palmolive (India)’s quarterly results were released after market hours. On Thursday, its shares closed 1.16 per cent higher at Rs 2,286.90 on the NSE.

However, the stock has fallen 31.35 per cent over the past year and 14.69 per cent so far in 2025.

--IANS

pk