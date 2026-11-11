November 11, 2026 8:04 PM हिंदी

Kerala: Satheesan hails Muslim brothers who performed last rites for 85-year-old Hindu woman

Kerala: Satheesan hails Muslim brothers who performed last rites for 85-year-old Hindu woman (Photo: @Thekerala_Story/X)

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 11 (IANS) In a moving example of communal harmony and human compassion, two Muslim brothers and their family stood by an 85-year-old Hindu woman in her final years and performed her last rites when she died, as she had no children or relatives to care for her.

The heartwarming story comes from Chithragiri in Moopainad Panchayat of Wayanad district, where Kalyani Amma found a family in her neighbours, Razak, his brother Sulaiman and their family.

As old age and illness left Kalyani Amma increasingly weak, the brothers and their family took care of her like their own mother.

They stood by her through her difficult days and ensured that she was not left alone. When she breathed her last, Razak and Sulaiman took responsibility for her final rites.

They performed the last rites as if she were their own mother, considering it their duty. The story has now drawn the attention of Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, who hailed the family for showing the true meaning of humanity.

In a social media post, Satheesan described the incident as a true Kerala story that brought out the spirit of human love and compassion.

The Chief Minister said he had called Razak on Wednesday morning and conveyed the support and gratitude of Kerala for the family's gesture.

He also promised to meet the brothers and their family when he visits Wayanad.

The CM said the news report he had read carried the headline, 'Kalyani Amma departed this world wrapped in the silk cloth of humanity'.

"There are no words to say beyond that," Satheesan said in his post.

The incident has once again brought into focus the bonds that can rise above religious differences.

For Kalyani Amma, who had no immediate family to stand by her, her neighbours became her own people, not just during her lifetime but even in death.

--IANS

sg/dan

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