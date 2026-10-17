CM Fadnavis conferred Honorary D.Litt. at Adani Institute of Higher Education and Research Convocation

Nagpur/Wardha (Maharashtra), Oct 17 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was conferred on the Honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) degree at the 17th Convocation of the Adani Institute of Higher Education and Research, a deemed-to-be university in Wardha, it was announced on Saturday.

The ceremony, the first since the institution was renamed from Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research (DMIHER), was presided over by Dr. Priti Adani, Chancellor of the university and Chairperson of the Adani Foundation.

The university conferred 2,320 degrees, including 123 PhDs, across 10 faculties. Academic honours included 123 gold medals, seven silver medals and 13 other prizes, presented to 83 awardees. Poojal Devidas Mapari of Datta Meghe Medical College (DMMC) received 23 medals for outstanding academic achievement.

"It is society that created the institution through which you could graduate. That is why there is always a time to give back. The definition of success is not how much money you earn. The definition of success is how much you can give back,” Fadnavis said at the event.

“When I look at all these PhD holders, I thank God I did not have to do all the hard work they did to earn the PhD,” he said in a light-hearted remark.

Dr. Priti Adani said that today is a proud moment for our university community.

“For our students, their families and teachers, it marks the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. We also remember the late Shri Datta Meghe, whose vision shaped this institution and whose contributions to education and healthcare continue to be part of its legacy,” she mentioned.

Dr. Abhijat Sheth, Chairperson of the National Medical Commission (NMC), received the Honorary Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) Degree (Honoris Causa) for his contributions to medical education, healthcare governance and public health in India.

The university’s 10 faculties cover medical sciences, dental sciences, Ayurvedic sciences, physiotherapy, nursing sciences, allied health sciences, pharmaceutical sciences, engineering and allied sciences.

Its constituent institutions are Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Datta Meghe Medical College (DMMC), Sharad Pawar Dental College (SPDC), Mahatma Gandhi Ayurved College and Research Centre (MGAC&RC), Ravi Nair Physiotherapy College (RNPC), Smt Radhikabai Meghe Memorial College of Nursing (SRMMCON), School of Allied Health Sciences (SAHS), Datta Meghe College of Pharmacy (DMCP), Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FEAT) and School of Allied Sciences (SAS).

From its beginnings with 100 medical students, the university has grown to more than 14,000 students across over 260 multidisciplinary programmes.

--IANS

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