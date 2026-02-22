CM Fadnavis assures thorough probe into Ajit Pawar plane crash, seeks CBI investigation

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the state government has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the plane crash that claimed the life of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on January 28, following demands for a transparent and comprehensive investigation.

Speaking to reporters after the customary tea meeting and Cabinet meeting ahead of the Budget Session of the state legislature, Fadnavis said he had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the request for a central probe.

The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to ensuring a thorough and impartial investigation into the crash near the Baramati airstrip and identifying the exact cause of the accident.

He said multiple agencies, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Directorate of Air Safety, and the state Crime Investigation Department (CID), are already conducting parallel inquiries.

Fadnavis confirmed that the aircraft’s flight data recorder (black box) had been recovered and was undergoing forensic examination to help reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the crash.

Addressing concerns and allegations raised by political leaders, the Chief Minister said all doubts should be addressed through the official investigation process.

“If anyone has doubts, they should be clarified through proper investigation. We should have faith in our institutions and allow investigative agencies to complete their work,” Fadnavis said.

He urged political leaders and the public to avoid speculation and wait for the preliminary findings of the DGCA inquiry, which are expected to be released soon.

CM Fadnavis said the state government had also written to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation seeking a detailed investigation to identify any systemic or technical issues and to strengthen aviation safety.

He said the findings of the probe would help ensure improved safety standards and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders have demanded a comprehensive investigation into the crash and called for greater transparency in the probe.

NCP-SP legislator Rohit Pawar alleged that the circumstances surrounding the crash warranted deeper scrutiny and called for an independent investigation.

Officials said further action would depend on the findings of ongoing investigations and the Centre’s decision regarding the recommendation for a CBI probe.

--IANS

sj/pgh