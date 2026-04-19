CM Dhami offers prayers during portal-opening ceremony at Gangotri Dham

Gangotri, April 19 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday offered prayers at Shri Gangotri Dham as the temple gates were opened, formally marking the commencement of the annual Char Dham Yatra.

On the same day, the portals of Yamunotri Dham were also opened for devotees. Both shrines were adorned with elaborate floral decorations, while authorities put in place extensive security arrangements to manage the large influx of pilgrims.

The ceremonial 'Doli' (palanquin) of Goddess Ganga reached Gangotri from her winter seat in Mukhba village following special prayers and rituals. Devotees gathered in large numbers and chanted "Jai Maa Ganga" as the procession arrived, reflecting deep spiritual fervour.

The occasion was marked by vibrant celebrations, with traditional instruments such as 'dhol-damau' and 'ransingha' filling the air with festive sounds.

The band of the Garhwal Rifles also participated, adding a ceremonial touch as the deity was welcomed to her summer abode.

A large number of devotees, priests, sadhus and officials took part in the procession, underscoring the collective faith and unity associated with the pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, the ceremonial 'Doli' of Lord Kedarnath was flagged off from the Omkareshwar Temple on Sunday, signalling the start of its annual journey to Kedarnath Dham in the Himalayas.

The Panchmukhi idol of Lord Kedarnath, which remains at its winter abode in Ukhimath, was carried in a grand procession accompanied by Vedic chants, devotional music and enthusiastic participation by devotees.

The temple complex was richly decorated with flowers, with around eight quintals used to enhance the spiritual ambience. Devotees also organised community feasts, or bhandaras, as part of the celebrations.

During the procession, the Garhwal Rifles played a prominent ceremonial role, blending military tradition with long-standing religious customs.

According to the schedule, the 'doli' will halt at Phata for its first night stay and will proceed to Gaurikund on Monday for another halt. It is expected to reach Kedarnath Dham on April 21, where the idol will be placed in the sanctum of the temple.

The doors of the Kedarnath temple are scheduled to open on April 22 at 8 a.m. with full Vedic rituals, followed by the opening of Badrinath Dham on April 23.

Thousands of devotees from across the country have gathered for the pilgrimage, highlighting the deep religious and cultural significance of the Char Dham Yatra.

--IANS

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