Clear breach of international law, Islamic values: Kabul condemns Pak strikes

Kabul, Feb 22 (IANS) Afghanistan's Ministry of National Defence on Sunday accused the Pakistani military regime of carrying out deadly airstrikes in various residential areas of the Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, resulting in the death of several civilians.

According to the Ministry, the strikes targeted a madrasa and multiple residential homes, killing and injuring "dozens of civilians", including women and children.

The violation of Afghan airspace comes amid what Kabul describes as repeated acts of Pakistani aggression.

Condemning the attack in the strongest possible terms, the Afghan Ministry called it a blatant violation of Afghanistan's national sovereignty and a clear breach of "international law, the principles of good neighbourliness, and Islamic values".

The Ministry of National Defence affirmed that safeguarding Afghanistan's sovereignty and the security of its people are both its "religious obligations and national duties", while warning that "an appropriate and measured response will be taken at a suitable time."

"Attacks against civilian populations and religious institutions stand as undeniable evidence of the intelligence and security failures of the Pakistani military, and such repeated acts of aggression will never be able to conceal their internal shortcomings," the Ministry stated.

The International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) raised alarm over verified reports of a devastating airstrike in the Behsud district of Nangarhar.

Citing local sources, the rights body stated that a Pakistani military strike targeted a civilian home, resulting in the deaths of at least 16 members of a single family. The victims -- men, women, and children -- ranged in age from a one-year-old infant to an 80-year-old individual.

"Two children miraculously survived the attack, and at least one other individual was injured. This represents not just a loss of life, but the complete annihilation of a family lineage," IHRF stated.

The rights body called for an immediate, independent, and transparent international investigation into this airstrike.

Additionally, it demanded accountability for those who ordered and executed this attack, along with unimpeded humanitarian access to the affected families in Behsud.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, the IHRF urged that the rights and lives of Afghan civilians be respected.

