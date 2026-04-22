PM Modi's message as Char Dham Yatra begins: Keep clean, support local businesses, follow rules

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) As the portals of Kedarnath Dham opened on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand to maintain cleanliness, support the 'Vocal for Local' initiative by purchasing indigenous products, and adhere strictly to rules and regulations throughout the Char Dham Yatra.

The opening of Kedarnath Dham took place amid Vedic chants and resonating cheers of "Har Har Mahadev", marking a key moment in the annual pilgrimage season and allowing devotees to offer prayers at one of Hinduism's most revered shrines.

Devotees from across the country gathered in large numbers to witness the occasion and seek blessings at the sacred temple.

In a letter addressed to the nation, the Prime Minister said, "The Char Dham Yatra has commenced on the sacred soil of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. On April 19, the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham opened, and starting today, the pilgrimage to Kedarnath Dham begins. On April 23, the portals of Badrinath Dham will also open for devotees."

Describing the spiritual significance of the journey, he said, "This sacred pilgrimage to the four Dhams -- marked by the mere 'darshan' of Baba Kedar -- is a magnificent celebration of India's rich cultural consciousness. Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya gave a new direction to Indian culture through his pilgrimages to Badrinath and Kedarnath. Jagadguru Ramanujacharya and Guru Gorakhnath, too, strengthened this rich spiritual tradition through their travels and stays in the region."

The Prime Minister noted that the four Dhams "remain the focal points of our eternal faith" and bring together people from every corner of the country.

"People representing every language, diversity, tradition, and culture come together as one, further realising the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. Through this pilgrimage, we expand the scope of our nation's traditions," he said.

Referring to ancient scriptures, he highlighted that undertaking the Char Dham Yatra is believed to carry immense spiritual merit, equivalent to visiting multiple pilgrimage sites over several years.

Emphasising development, he said that a 'Viksit Uttarakhand' is crucial for achieving the broader goal of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

"A few years ago, we were all deeply distressed by the calamity that struck at the very doorstep of Baba Kedar. However, today, Uttarakhand is continuously forging ahead on a new path of development. The state is currently setting new benchmarks in the fields of tourism, spirituality, and economic progress," he said.

He added that improved infrastructure has made the pilgrimage more accessible and secure. "Thanks to improved roads, healthcare services, and communication facilities, the overall experience for pilgrims has also significantly improved," he noted.

At the same time, he stressed the need to preserve the region's ecological balance.

"Efforts are being made to promote tourism while simultaneously safeguarding Uttarakhand's rich natural heritage. I would also like to urge every pilgrim visiting Uttarakhand to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings throughout this journey. Instead of travelling in private vehicles, please utilise public transport, and support the 'Vocal for Local' initiative by purchasing local products," he said.

For the Char Dham Yatra, the Prime Minister urged devotees to follow key principles such as cleanliness, environmental sensitivity, cooperation, and discipline.

"Maintain cleanliness at the Dhams and along the pilgrimage routes. Contribute your share towards keeping the rivers clean. Refrain from using single-use plastics and uphold the sanctity of these holy shrines," he said.

He further called for mindful travel in the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. "Undertake your journey with due regard for the fragile ecology of the Himalayas. Contribute to environmental conservation through initiatives such as 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'," he added.

Highlighting the broader spirit of the pilgrimage, he said it is "not merely about seeking darshan, but also a means to foster a spirit of service and social harmony".

"Even today, people continue to render selfless service without any discrimination. Initiatives such as 'Yatra Marg Seva' inspire us to step forward and assist others," he said.

He also encouraged pilgrims to support local livelihoods. "Prioritise local products during your travels. Support local artisans and businesses, thereby strengthening their livelihoods," he said.

Calling for responsible conduct, he added, "Abide by the rules and regulations of the pilgrimage. Respect the security protocols and conduct yourself as a responsible citizen throughout your journey."

Recalling his personal experience, the Prime Minister said, "I recently had the privilege of visiting Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham myself. The experiences I had there left me deeply overwhelmed. I am confident that all of you, too, will have a truly wonderful spiritual experience during this pilgrimage. I extend my warmest wishes to you all for this sacred journey."

--IANS

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