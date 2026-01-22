'Clash beyond the graves': Sons trade blows over fathers' Kerala political legacies

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 (IANS) A bitter political war of words has erupted between Kerala Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar and Congress MLA Chandy Oommen, with the exchange drawing in the legacies of their fathers and the state's towering political figures — the late R. Balakrishna Pillai and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

The sharp escalation comes amid renewed debate over the solar case and on the eve of crucial elections.

Leading the attack, Ganesh Kumar on Thursday made explosive allegations against the late Oommen Chandy, accusing him of betraying personal trust and deliberately interfering in his family life.

He alleged that Oommen Chandy had, under the guise of mediation, attempted to break his family apart and distance his children from him.

He claimed that after being removed from the Cabinet earlier, he was assured reinstatement once issues were resolved, but was later “cheated”.

Calling it a deep personal betrayal, Ganesh Kumar said he had nonetheless given a statement to the CBI in the solar case that effectively helped clear Oommen Chandy, a fact that, he claimed, was never acknowledged.

Responding to Chandy Oommen’s allegation that he had instigated Saritha, the prime accused in the solar case, to speak against Oommen Chandy, the Minister invoked a Biblical warning — "Thou shalt not bear false witness" — and cautioned the MLA against making claims without full knowledge.

Ganesh Kumar also warned that if provoked further, he would reveal more details publicly.

It was Chandy Oommen who first expressed anguish over Ganesh Kumar’s remarks against his late father.

Speaking at a UDF reception last week at Pathanapuram, the assembly constituency of Ganesh Kumar, Chandy said the bond between his father and Balakrishna Pillai had been deep and affectionate.

"My father loved Ganesh Kumar like his own son," he said, recalling that he himself addressed Ganesh Kumar’s mother as 'aunty'.

He said he never imagined Ganesh Kumar would turn against his family in this manner.

Chandy Oommen questioned how the controversial 18-page letter became a 24-page document and claimed that his father’s name was inserted later.

The matter, he said, remains under judicial scrutiny.

He further alleged that the CPI-M was orchestrating the controversy to target Oommen Chandy’s legacy.

As the exchange intensifies, the political clash has moved beyond policy into deeply personal territory, reviving old controversies and casting a shadow over the memories of two departed leaders who once shaped Kerala’s political landscape.

