Clarke leads overseas team, Nagal spearheads Indian charge at Delhi Open from Feb 16

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Jay Clarke from Great Britain will lead a robust international lineup at the Delhi Open 2026, with Indian player Sumit Nagal headlining the local competitors. The ATP Challenger event is set to take place from February 16 to 22 here at the DLTA Complex.

Nagal, India’s leading singles player and the only Indian with direct entry into the singles main draw, will be a major highlight for local fans.

Nagal, a regular participant on the challenger circuit, has consistently played at the top level and will likely look to leverage the familiar conditions in New Delhi.

Over the years, the tournament has built a reputation for featuring strong fields and top-level competition, attracting players close to breaking into the top ranks of men’s tennis.

Rohit Rajpal, President of the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA), emphasised the tournament's significance for Indian tennis ahead of the event.

“The Delhi Open has firmly established itself as one of the most competitive and professionally run Challenger events in the region. Over the years, the tournament has played a critical role in bridging Indian talent with top international competition, giving our players the invaluable advantage of competing at home while offering fans the opportunity to experience world-class tennis at close quarters,” Rajpal said.

The field also includes talented Japanese teenager Rei Sakamato, his compatriot Rio Noguchi, and Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev, highlighting a strong Asian presence.

“Equally important is the inspiration it provides to young players training at DLTA and across the country, showing them that the pathway to the international stage is both real and achievable.”

Talented Indian players Manas Dhamne and Karan Singh will compete in the singles qualifiers on February 15, adding domestic excitement to the tournament.

