October 30, 2025 7:49 PM हिंदी

Cipla global CEO Umang Vohra to step down, Achin Gupta announces as successor

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Pharma major Cipla Ltd on Thursday announced a major leadership change, with Umang Vohra, Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer (MD and GCEO), set to step down at the end of his current term in March 2026.

The company’s board has approved the appointment of Achin Gupta, currently the Global Chief Operating Officer, as the next MD and GCEO, effective April 1, 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

Vohra, who has been at the helm since 2016, has led Cipla through a period of strong global expansion and strategic transformation over the past decade.

"Umang Vohra, Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer (MD and GCEO), expressed his intention not to seek re-appointment upon completion of his current term on March 31, 2026," the Company said in its exchange filing.

"As part of the Company’s structured succession planning, Achin Gupta, Global Chief Operating Officer, has been elevated and appointed as the MD and GCEO of the Company with effect from April 1, 2026, for a term of 5 years," it added.

However, Gupta's appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders, who have also been appointed as an additional director of the Company with effect from April 1.

Additionally, Meera Vanjari, General Counsel (Designate), has been appointed as the global general counsel and senior management personnel of the Company.

She will succeed AS Kumar, who will complete his term on March 31.

Meanwhile, the drugmaker's net profit for the second quarter of this fiscal (Q2FY26) rose 3.73 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,351.17 crore as compared to Rs 1,302.53 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations witnessed a 7.63 per cent YoY surge to 7,589.44 crore during the quarter under review, compared to Rs 7,051.02 crore in the same period a year ago.

--IANS

aps/dan

