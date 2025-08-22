August 22, 2025 3:48 PM हिंदी

CIBIL’s role under scanner, users complain of spam calls after credit checks on Bajaj Finance

CIBIL’s role under scanner, users complain of spam calls after credit checks on Bajaj Finance

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) CIBIL, the credit information company whose scores decide whether Indians get loans or credit cards, is under fresh scrutiny after concerns were raised in Parliament and by users online.

Tamil Nadu MP Karti P Chidambaram recently told the Lok Sabha that the system lacks transparency and leaves borrowers without any way to appeal against errors in their credit history.

At the same time, several users have complained that checking their CIBIL scores has triggered a flood of spam calls from lenders like Bajaj Finance, PaisaBazaar and more.

Chidambaram said that every loan application, from a car loan to a home loan, depends on the CIBIL score, but very little is known about how the organisation works.

“It’s actually a private company, called TransUnion. This is the company which is rating every one of us based on our credit history. But we do not know whether they are updating our credit history properly. There is no transparency. There is no way for us to appeal,” he said.

The MP highlighted that many farmers and borrowers face problems when repayments made through subsidies or loan settlements are not updated in their credit records.

“Every time we go to a bank, we are told our score is bad. There must be greater transparency,” he said.

Outside Parliament, ordinary users are voicing similar concerns about how their financial information is handled.

One person wrote online that after checking their CIBIL score and applying for two credit cards, they started receiving frequent calls from Bajaj Finance offering pre-approved loans.

Another user said they have been getting spam calls ever since they once checked their score on PaisaBazaar.

While some users prefer checking their scores on Google Pay’s CIBIL Bureau feature to avoid such issues, many remain concerned about how their financial data is being used and shared.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Karachi residents hold protest against 50-hour power outage (File image)

Pakistan: Karachi residents hold protest against 50-hour power outage

Alexander Isak transfer saga is a lose-lose situation for Newcastle United: Eddie Howe

Football: Isak transfer saga is a lose-lose situation for Newcastle United: Eddie Howe

Passengers travelling from Gaya to Delhi on Amrit Bharat train express excitement, thank govt

Passengers travelling from Gaya to Delhi on Amrit Bharat train express excitement, thank govt

Ram Gopal Varma raises questions on the Supreme Court’s revised order regarding stray dogs

Ram Gopal Varma raises questions on the Supreme Court’s revised order regarding stray dogs

Background score and final mix of Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam done, says music director Justin Prabhakaran

Background score and final mix of Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam done, says music director Justin Prabhakaran

Playoff matches venues announced, Newlands to host final of the SA20 Season 4 final.

SA20 Season 4: Playoff matches venues announced, Newlands to host final

CIBIL’s role under scanner, users complain of spam calls after credit checks on Bajaj Finance

CIBIL’s role under scanner, users complain of spam calls after credit checks on Bajaj Finance

Pakistan plans to push anti-India narrative during Sikh pilgrims' visit: Report (File image)

Pakistan plans to push anti-India narrative during Sikh pilgrims' visit: Report

Yami Gautam enjoys a cup of “chai” in Leh with her father

Yami Gautam enjoys a cup of “chai” in Leh with her father

Naga Vamsi is the kind that bounces back 10 times higher, when put down by trolls, says Ram Gopal Varma

Naga Vamsi is the kind that bounces back up 10 times higher when put down by trolls, says Ram Gopal Varma