June 18, 2026 6:54 PM हिंदी

Christian girl's disappearance in Pakistan exposes brutal machinery of forced conversion and marriage: Report

Christian girl's disappearance in Pakistan exposes brutal machinery of forced conversion and marriage: Report

Islamabad, June 18 (IANS) The disappearance of a 14-year-old Christian girl has once again exposed the brutal machinery of forced conversion and coerced marriage in Pakistan. Forced conversions and coerced marriage of minority women and girls have emerged as one of the most disturbing cases of gender-based violence and religious discrimination in Pakistan, a report has detailed.

Nisha Bibi, who worked as a domestic helper, was taken by a married Muslim man who exploited her medical condition and forcibly converted her to Islam and married her. Nisha Bibi's father, Abbas Masih, who is a daily wage labourer, was shocked after police showed him documents claiming that she had converted months earlier and married as per her own choice, according to a report in European Times.

He said, "We were shocked to see an alleged conversion certificate and marriage documents presented as proof,” stressing that fabrications were designed to protect the perpetrator from prosecution. A statement was also submitted before a magistrate, which alleged that she was 18 years old and was requesting for protection from her family.

"In reality, religion was being weaponised to evade accountability, and a vulnerable child was being erased. Forced conversions and coerced marriages of minority women and girls in Pakistan have become one of the most disturbing intersections of gender‑based violence and religious discrimination," a report in European Times mentioned.

"The victims are overwhelmingly minors, between 12 and 17 years old, abducted, threatened, and forced into marriages that are later legitimised through fabricated conversion certificates. In Pakistan today, being born female and non‑Muslim often means being stripped of autonomy, identity, and legal protection," it added.

In a similar incident that occurred in April, Jia Liaqat (16), a Christian girl, was kidnapped while her parents worked in the fields. A few weeks later, Jia Liaqat's father received a WhatsApp call from a man in Dubai, who warned him against following the case. Police did not act in the case and Jia was allegedly married online to a Muslim man in the UAE, showcasing the same pattern: cross‑border manipulation, local complicity, and police inaction.

"These cases reveal a deliberate pattern: abduction, coercion, fabricated documentation, and judicial validation. Religious conversion is exploited as a cover for sexual violence, while police and courts collude whether through negligence or complicity to shield perpetrators. The trafficking pipeline is clear: abducted girls are raped, declared 'converted,' and married to their captors, cementing their erasure from their communities," a report in European Times stated.

In April, bishops in Pakistan expressed concern after the Federal Constitutional Court upheld the marriage of a Christian minor. The Pakistan Catholic Bishops’ Conference (PCBC) stated that the courts are not consistently applying laws that ban marriage under the age of 18 years, terming this selective implementation of legislation deeply troubling, a report has stated.

PCBC President Bishop Samson Shukardin stated that cases involving abducted Christian girls are being adjudicated inconsistently with the law. In a separate 'Statement of Protest and Urgent Denial', Catholic Archbishop Khalid Rehmat OFM Cap of Lahore expressed displeasure over court's decision in a case involving Christian girl, according to a report in Eurasia Review.

The minority community expressed outrage after a two-member bench of the Pakistan's Federal Constitutional Court on March 25 declared the marriage between Christian girl, Maria Bibi and Muslim man, Sheheryar Ahmed, to be valid. The court rejected a petition filed by Bibi’s father, Shahbaz Masih, who said that his daughter, who was around 13 years old was unlawfully detained in July 2025. The court stated that while the law penalises underage marriage, however, these marriages are not considered invalid.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Mexico and South Korea set for high-stakes battle in Group A clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico City. Photo credit: @FIFA World Cup/X

FIFA WC 2026: Mexico, South Korea set for high-stakes battle in Group A

Bangladesh banks’ negative capital adequacy weakest in South Asia, could worsen further: Report

Bangladesh banks’ negative capital adequacy weakest in South Asia, could worsen further: Report

Khalistani extremists bringing disrepute to Sikh community abroad by hijacking Gurdwaras, holding 'referendums': Report (File image)

Khalistani extremists bringing disrepute to Sikh community abroad by hijacking Gurdwaras, holding 'referendums': Report

'We could have built a bigger advantage'. Colombia's Nestor Lorenzo rues missed chances despite 3-1 win over Uzbekistan in their opening Group K match of the FIFA World Cup 2026.in Mexico City. Photo credit: FIFA

2026 FIFA WC: 'We could have built a bigger advantage'. Colombia's Lorenzo rues missed chances despite 3-1 win

NSE's co-location and dark fibre disputes remain unresolved; Rs 1,491 crore settlement proposed, shows DRHP

NSE's co-location and dark fibre disputes remain unresolved; Rs 1,491 crore settlement proposed, shows DRHP

Sonali Bendre shares her experience of emoting through silences in ‘Raakh’

Sonali Bendre shares her experience of emoting through silences in ‘Raakh’

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana lands The Hundred wildcard deal with Birmingham Phoenix

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana lands The Hundred wildcard deal with Birmingham Phoenix

'One Governor, two states, two stands': Arlekar reads Tamil Nadu's contrary position on Kerala’s demand

'One Governor, two states, two stands': Arlekar reads Tamil Nadu's contrary position on Kerala’s demand

Growing engagement with Pakistan: US must ensure it is not shooting itself in the foot

Growing engagement with Pakistan: US must ensure it is not shooting itself in the foot

Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar kick off title defence in style in the 3rd Asian Doubles Squash Championships in Sarawak, Malaysia, on Thursday. Photo credit: SRFI

Asian Doubles Squash: Abhay-Velavan kick off title defence in style