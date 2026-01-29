Chrissy Teigen returns to being sober again

Los Angeles, Jan 29 (IANS) Chrissy Teigen, the wife of the Grammy-winning musician John Legend, is proud of her journey with sobriety.

She has shared that she has been sober for 52 days after letting alcohol back into her life, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She quit drinking in December 2020 after sharing her bad habit with alcohol had crept back into her life. She now credits Summer House star Carl Radke, who shared his own sobriety story on her Self-Conscious podcast, with changing her life.

In an Instagram post, she shared, "I am grateful to @carlradke. Not for just all the years on Bravo he has blessed us with, but because of his honesty and openness around his own journey with sobriety. As you know, I’ve had my own. After being sober for a little over a year, I went back to drinking. I promised myself it would be in a ‘mindful’ way. I wanted to be able to have a glass of wine on a date night with my husband. To be able to toast on birthdays. How lucky I am to have the life I have, I want to enjoy it! And I think that was my first problem. Tying drinking to reward or like some sort of life prize”.

“Soon it became the kind of drinking I’m all too familiar with. Quiet moments at home were for wine. The time went from 6pm, to 5, to 4, to aw hell, it’s lunch, why not. When it got to 11am, I was like, oh f***, here we go again. And I know. I’m a whole a** mom. We aren’t talking the kind of drinking where you slur your words and miss a step on the stairs. It was just quiet and consistent. And god, I felt like s***. I missed being able to pick up my keys for a last-minute grocery run. But it wasn’t messy enough yet to stop”, she added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Chrissy, who has four children with husband John Legend, had a new job on Star Search and she didn't want to mess it up.

She went on, "Within the same week of talking to Carl, I stopped drinking again. I had been in talks for Star Search and knew that if I were given the incredible chance to be on the show, there was absolutely no f****** way I’d do it with alcohol in my dressing room”.

Chrissy noted how it feels different this time around. She said, "I think the biggest difference between now and the first time is that there’s no pomp around it. The first time I put my foot down, it was EXCITING. The momentum was fun and kept me going on the right track. The second time. I dunno. I dunno if everyone around you kind of loses faith or if you do yourself, or a mix of both. Or maybe no one wants to get too excited. Like an old boyfriend you talked so much s*** about to your friends, then you get back together with them and everyone just stops caring because who knowwwwws what’s gonna happen next (sic)".

"Anyhow, this is long! But I’m 52 days sober again with no desire to turn back. Turns out, without it, I can still be funny. Still be stupid. Still be wildly nervous. Anxious as a mother f*****. And I can get through it all without it. I love you guys. Thank you for listening!! Enjoy our talk, because it changed my life. No big deal”, she added.

--IANS

aa/