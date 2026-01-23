Chris Pratt: I was going to be Christo

Los Angeles, Jan 23 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Pratt shared that he once seriously considered going by a stage name that honoured his time working for the shrimp company.

Appearing on the latest episode of Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Chris, whose real name is Christopher Michael Pratt, and worked as a waiter at the seafood chain's Maui, Hawaii, restaurant, revealed: "I was going to be Christo. I had a name tag that said 'Christopher' - but this is at a Bubba Gump Shrimp Company.”

“But the P-H-E-R part got rubbed off, so it said Christo, and everyone called me Christo for a long time while I was working at Bubba Gump, high turnover rate, the new employees thought my name was Christo," he added.

However, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star's nickname did not catch on in Hollywood, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actor, whose first professional role was 2000's short film Cursed Part 3, and came about after director Rae Dawn Chong, 64, discovered him at the restaurant, said: "As I navigated being discovered and brought to Los Angeles to follow my dreams, part of me thought in earnest, 'Maybe I’d go by just Christo.'"

The actor, who lent his vocal prowess in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, then joked: "It’s never too late."

Meanwhile, the Jurassic World star said artificial intelligence (AI) actors end his acting career, as he hit out against AI 'actress' Tilly Norwood.

The star told variety.com : "I don't feel like someone's going to replace me that's AI. This Tilly Norwood thing, I think it's all bulls***. I've never seen her in a movie, I don't know who this b**** is. It's all fake, until it's something."

In 2025, Tilly's creator, Eline van der Velden, insisted that it had not been designed to replace humans, but is "a piece of art".

