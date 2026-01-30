January 30, 2026 1:37 PM हिंदी

Chotrani, Anahat in Washington squash quarters; Senthilkumar bows out

Squash: Chotrani, Anahat in Washington squash quarters; Senthilkumar bows out

Washington, Jan 30 (IANS) Veer Chotrani stunned the French world No. 19 Baptiste Masotti in a five-game thriller in the round of 16 at the Squash on Fire Open in Washington, while compatriot Velavan Senthilkumar went down to Mexican world No. 11 and second seed Leonel Cardenas in five games.

World No. 49 Chotrani staged a second straight comeback to sink No. 4 seed Masotti 11-6, 7-11, 8-11, 11-1, 11-9. and will meet sixth seed Declan James of England in the quarterfinals of the PSA Bronze-level event.

Chotrani had recovered from 2-1, 8-2 down to beat Balazs Farkas in round one, and once again needed all five games to beat France’s Masotti 24 hours later, clinging on in a tension-filled fifth game, in which he saw five match balls come and go from 10-4 up before taking the sixth with a smart backhand drop at 10-9.

Chotrani will now face Declan James, who himself had to fight back from 2-0 down to win in five against Muhammad Asim Khan, closing out a 72-minute duel 11-7 in the fifth.

That wasn’t even the end of the five-gamers in the afternoon session, as No. 2 seed Cardenas came out on top of another epic against Senthilkumar.

For much of their 64-minute encounter it looked as though the Indian southpaw might cause a sizable upset, but Cardenas came up clutch in the closing stages, most notably on a sensational match ball, when he showed some remarkable retrieval skills to keep a 26-shot rally alive before flicking a forehand winner down the line.

In the women’s section, seventh seed Anahat Singh beat Hayley Ward (RSA) 11-5, 11-8, 12-14, 11-5 in the second round. She will take on Egyptian second seed Sana Ibrahim in the quarterfinals.

In another entertaining battle, top seed Mohamed Elshorbagy beat rising star Noor Zaman after a hard-fought fourth-game tiebreak.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Jaipur Polo Team beat Chandna Polo 9.5–5 in Kognivera Cup

Jaipur Polo Team beat Chandna Polo 9.5–5 in Kognivera Cup

Sr Women Kabaddi Nationals: Karthika shines for Tamil Nadu; Railways, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana cruise into SF

Sr Women Kabaddi Nationals: Karthika shines for Tamil Nadu; Railways, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana cruise into SF

EAM Jaishankar, Arab League chief discuss strengthening cooperation

EAM Jaishankar, Arab League chief discuss strengthening cooperation

Budget 2026 may propose Banking Governance Bill to push PSU banks fund big projects

Budget 2026 may propose Banking Governance Bill to push PSU banks fund big projects

WHO monitoring Nipah cases in India, rules out travel curbs

WHO monitoring Nipah cases in India, rules out travel curbs

WPL 2026: 'It's great to be back to winning ways,' says De Klerk after RCB beat UP

WPL 2026: 'It's great to be back to winning ways,' says De Klerk after RCB beat UP

Amid controversy A. R. Rahman sets the house on fire on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Amid controversy A. R. Rahman sets the house on fire on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Squash: Chotrani, Anahat in Washington squash quarters; Senthilkumar bows out

Chotrani, Anahat in Washington squash quarters; Senthilkumar bows out

Rani Mukerji: Want Adira to always be happy, no matter what she chooses to do

Rani Mukerji: Want Adira to always be happy, no matter what she chooses to do

‘If not Hindustan, where will Hindus go?’: BJP leaders welcome UP Cabinet’s move to rehabilitate refugee families

'Where will Hindus go?': BJP leaders welcome UP Cabinet’s move to rehabilitate refugees