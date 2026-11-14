Chitrangda Singh on working with Salman Khan: He makes everybody around him look their best

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actress Chitrangda Singh has heaped praise on Salman Khan, calling her experience of working with the superstar in ‘Maatrubhumi’ and said the superstar’s commanding screen presence and effortless confidence initially made her a little nervous. Still, his spontaneity and ability to bring out the best in those around him made sharing the screen with him enjoyable.

Chitrangda told IANS: “Working with Salman has been a truly wonderful and memorable experience. He has an incredibly commanding screen presence, and what I particularly admire about him is how he makes everybody around him look their best on screen.”

Heaping praise on the confidence Salman has in front of the camera, she said: “He has such ease and confidence in front of the camera that, honestly, it did make me a little nervous initially! But there is also a wonderful spontaneity in the way he works, which makes sharing the frame with him so enjoyable and brings a natural energy to every interaction.”

The actress is over-the-moon to see the response her chemistry with Salman in the songs from Maatrubhumi has been getting.

“Our chemistry has been receiving so much love ever since the songs from Maatrubhumi came out, and I am genuinely thrilled to see that response. When two actors share a certain comfort and understanding on screen, audiences can sense it, and I am so glad that our equation is resonating with them. I am really looking forward to audiences experiencing our dynamic in the film.”

The trailer of ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace’ was unveiled earlier this month and it promises a powerful story of patriotism, sacrifice and the human cost of war.

The trailer opens with a fast cuts of avalanche in one of the highest battlefields in the world as the Chinese soldiers prepare to infiltrate the Indian side of Line of Actual Control (LAC). Salman makes a heroic entry as a highly accomplished soldier, who has the perfect balance of wit and strength.

The trailer then shows his personal life, and introduces actress Chitrangada Singh as his wife, who is concerned about him being called for the action. Salman then tells her that it won’t be a showdown involving guns as the Chinese and Indian soldiers do not use guns during border face-offs along the LAC because of bilateral agreements designed to prevent military escalation into a full-scale war.

The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia, and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

--IANS

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