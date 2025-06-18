Chitrangada Singh on pay parity and age in Bollywood: ‘Change takes time, but it’s happening’

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh has opened up about two important conversations in the film industry—pay disparity and the evolving opportunities for actresses over 40.

Sharing her perspective, she acknowledged that while the industry has come a long way, change takes time. Speaking about pay parity, the Housefull 5 actress pointed out that the shift is visible. Singh told IANS, “Gradually, a lot has changed, and it takes a lot of time to change. I feel actresses like Rani Mukherji, Vidya Balan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu have really contributed to transforming the kind of characters being written for women. She also noted that pay parity is slowly aligning with the drawing power of actors at the box office, adding, “Whoever is pulling the audiences to the theatre is being paid proportionately, I suppose.”

Speaking about the topic of roles for women above 40, Chitrangada remained optimistic. While she admitted that certain limitations exist because such roles were not written in the past, she highlighted a positive shift. “There is a lot of work being written for mature women. Even Kareena Kapoor, for that matter, is doing some of the most interesting work right now,” she shared. According to her, the focus is shifting—not reducing—to offering different kinds of opportunities suited to actors across age groups.

“So, I don't think there's anything less—just that a different kind of work is being written. Obviously, a 20-year-old can’t be cast as a 40-year-old, and a 40-year-old can’t be cast as a 20-year-old,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Chitrangda Singh was recently seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s comedy entertainer “Housefull 5” alongside an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, and Fardeen Khan.

The fifth installment of the popular 'Housefull' franchise hit theatres on June 6.

