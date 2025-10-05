Chiranjeevi and Jackie Shroff bring back the 80s vibe at reunion party

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) It was a night of nostalgia, glam, and golden memories as legendary actors Chiranjeevi and Jackie Shroff brought back the charm of the 80s at a much-awaited reunion party.

Surrounded by fellow stars from the iconic era, Chiranjeevi and Jackie posed with others, showcasing their timeless camaraderie. The event turned into a celebration of cinema, friendship, and the unforgettable spirit of the 80s. Taking to Instagram, the South superstar posted photos from the reunion and captioned it, “Every reunion with my beloved friends from the 80s is a walk down memory lane, filled with laughter, warmth, and the same unbreakable bond we’ve shared for decades. So many beautiful memories, and yet every meet feels as fresh as the first! #80sStarsReunion.”

In the group pictures, Chiranjeevi and Jackie could be seen posing alongside other 80s celebs including, Daggubati Venkatesh, Revathy and others. A few 80’s stars could also be seen twining with Chiranjeevi.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi had recently completed 47 years in the industry. Marking this significant milestone in his film career, the superstar thanked his fans in the Telugu film industry for their unwavering love and support throughout the years. Sharing a poster of his first film, "Pranam Khareedu" on Instagram, Chiranjeevi penned a heartfelt note in Telugu, reflecting on his glorious tenure in Tollywood.

“22 September 1978 I, known as 'Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad,' was introduced to you as 'Chiranjeevi' through the film “Pranam Khareedu,” and today marks the triumphant completion of 47 years. this film, you breathed life into me as an actor, and as your elder brother, son, family member, and a megastar, you have always supported and loved me unconditionally. I will forever remain grateful to the Telugu cinema audience for this,” he penned.

Chiranjeevi added, “To say that I have completed 155 films to date... the reason for this is your selfless "love." The numerous awards and honors I have received over these 47 years are not mine alone; they belong to all of you, bestowed upon me by you. I wish for this bond of love between us to continue forever in this way... With gratitude, Yours, Chiranjeevi.”

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for his next film, “Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.” Previously known as Mega 157, the title is reportedly inspired by the actor’s full name — Konidela Shankara Vara Prasad. He will be seen sharing the screen with Nayanthara, who plays the female lead in this much-anticipated drama.

In addition to that, Chiranjeevi is also set to appear in” Vishwambhara,” a project written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta.

