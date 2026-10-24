China's humanoid robots impressive on stage, unproven in factories: Report

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) China's ambition to lead the next generation of technology through humanoid robots is facing a crucial reality check as impressive demonstrations struggle to translate into commercially sustainable mass deployment, according to a report.

As per analysis of Capital FM Africa, from international trade fairs to factory showcases, machines capable of walking and manipulating objects have become symbols of Beijing's push into artificial intelligence (AI) and embodied intelligence, where AI interacts with the physical world.

However, behind the spectacle, questions persist over whether the industry can move beyond choreographed routines to reliable, long-duration work in factories, warehouses and hospitals, it added.

The Chinese government has identified humanoid robotics as a strategic emerging industry.

In 2026, a programme was launched to create over 100 high-value application scenarios and enable deployment of tens of thousands of units by end-2026, the report said.

The push comes even as regulators grow cautious, while Chinese regulators were slowing IPOs of humanoid robotics firms amid concerns that high valuations and state-backed revenues do not reflect underlying commercial demand.

The core challenge remains economic viability, whether robots can operate safely in unpredictable environments and perform useful tasks at a cost that makes business sense.

China does hold structural advantages, including extensive manufacturing capacity, dense supply chains and expertise in batteries, motors and sensors.

"In March, China unveiled its first national standard system covering areas ranging from components and intelligent computing to applications, safety and ethics. More than 120 research institutions, companies and industry users were involved in developing the framework," according to Capital FM Africa.

It further highlighted that a Shenzhen-based startup is reportedly using synthetic data and virtual simulations to train robots, reducing costs of physical-world training and has begun deployments in industrial settings.

Yet government support itself raises questions of market discipline with early demand driven by funding and infrastructure before independent commercial willingness is proven.

As robots become more connected and collect physical-world data, scrutiny over data security and technological dependence in overseas markets is also expected to rise, according to the report.

"The crucial issue is therefore not whether China can build humanoid robots. It clearly can. The more important question is whether those robots can become sufficiently capable, reliable and affordable to generate genuine demand on a large scale," the report said.

--IANS

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