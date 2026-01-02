China deploys proxy NGOs at UN to shape narrative, deflect scrutiny: Report

Athens, Jan 2 (IANS) China's deployment of state-backed proxy NGOs at the United Nations reflects a strategy to manage its international image, deflect criticism, and create diplomatic space to resist accountability for abuses, a report said on Friday.

It stated that by eroding the lines between genuine civil society and government-linked propaganda, Beijing has reshaped the very mechanisms designed to protect human rights into arenas where authoritarian narratives can be promoted, and critical voices sidelined.

According to a report in the Athens-based Directus, the challenge for the international community, and for the future of multilateral human rights engagement--will be to preserve space for independent advocacy and ensure that the institutions tasked with upholding human dignity remain resilient to such influence.

"China's reach into the United Nations human rights system has become increasingly sophisticated — and increasingly fraught with implications for the world of global governance. Since 2023, a mounting body of investigations and civil society reporting has revealed how Beijing has not defended itself against criticism at the UN, but cultivated a network of ostensibly independent organisations to act as proxies — in effect, government-linked bodies masquerading as nongovernmental voices," the report detailed.

"This activity strategy in a grey zone between diplomacy and information control, blurring the line of genuine society engagement and state-led influence operations that neutralise scrutiny of rights abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, and beyond," it added.

According to the report, the proliferation of so-called Government-Organised Non-Governmental Organisations (GONGOs) at the United Nations Human Rights Council and other UN human rights bodies is the central pillar of the strategy.

A joint investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists conducted with partner outlets found that dozens of organisations operating at the UN in Geneva have covert or open ties to Beijing, while portraying themselves as independent civil society actors.

“These groups have flooded the Palais des Nations with delegates to showdown accounts of China’s human rights record that sharply contradict evidence of systemic abuses. They are not only crowded out independent voices but actively working to suppress witnesses from authentic human rights defenders, those focused on Uyghurs, Tibetans, and pro-democracy activists from Hong Kong,” the report noted.

--IANS

scor/as