February 23, 2026 6:31 PM हिंदी

Childhood cancer survival rate in Pakistan remains dismal: Report

Childhood cancer survival rate in Pakistan remains dismal: Report (File image)

Islamabad, Feb 23 (IANS) Even though experts reckon that childhood cancer survival rates in wealthy nations is over 80 per cent, it drops to below 30 per cent in low and middle-income nations like Pakistan largely due to delay in recognising symptoms, lack of quality supportive care and trained specialists, limited access to specialised treatment and treatment abandonment, a report has detailed.

Around 10,000 children are diagnosed with cancer in Pakistan each year, an editorial in Pakistan's leading daily The Express Tribune stated. Every year, Pakistan is losing children that could have been saved if they were born in nations which have better resources and resource management.

"The dismal survival rate in Pakistan is largely due to a delayed recognition of symptoms, lack of quality supportive care, lack of trained specialists, limited access to specialised treatment centres and even high rates of treatment abandonment," the editorial mentioned.

Diagnosis of childhood cancer is delayed due to negligence on almost all levels of care. A lack of awareness of symptoms causes a primary delay in consulting a doctor. Then, there is a delay in referring the child to an oncological centre, which is further followed by a delay in the final diagnosis due to limited diagnostic facilities and overburdened hospitals, The Express Tribune opined.

During the treatment process, families have to deal with inexperienced medical professionals and face difficulties in accessing medical facilities. Families who reside in remote areas faced increased disadvantages as specialised care is absent in such regions, it mentioned further.

Even if children are able to access medical facilities, the price of advanced treatments, lifesaving drugs and basic primary care provisions make it impossible for majority of families to use every possible resource.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

MHA unveils 'PRAHAAR', India's first national counter-terror policy

MHA unveils 'PRAHAAR', India's first national counter-terror policy

Israel to share Iron Dome technology with India: Consul General Yaniv Revach​ (Photo IANS)

Israel to share Iron Dome technology with India: Consul General Yaniv Revach​

Ranji Trophy: From scenic Kathar to playing final in Hubbali - the making of Sunil Kumar (Credit: X/Sunil Kumar)

Ranji Trophy: From scenic Kathar to playing final in Hubbali - the making of Sunil Kumar

Mamata Banerjee on BAFTA win of Manipuri film 'Boong': Made the whole nation proud

Mamata Banerjee on BAFTA win of Manipuri film 'Boong': Made the whole nation proud

Quality must be India’s growth mantra to achieve ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’: Piyush Goyal

Quality must be India’s growth mantra to achieve ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’: Piyush Goyal

Meet Sahil, Syed and Faizan, the new Indian kids on skis

KIWG 2026: Meet Sahil, Syed and Faizan, the new Indian kids on skis

Jindal Polo Estate Cup to kick off in Noida from Feb 24

Jindal Polo Estate Cup to kick off in Noida from Feb 24

Randeep Hooda flaunts his clean-shaven look in a throwback pic, asks 'shall do it again?'

Randeep Hooda flaunts his clean-shaven look in throwback pics, asks 'shall do it again?'

Pakistan: Three security personnel killed, several injured following quadcopter attack (File image)

Pakistan: Three security personnel killed, several injured following quadcopter attack

72nd Sr. Nationals Men’s Kabaddi C’ships to be held in Vadodara from Feb 24

72nd Sr. Nationals Men’s Kabaddi C’ships to be held in Vadodara from Feb 24