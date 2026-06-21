Childbirth in Karachi hospital's washroom exposes fragility of maternal care in Pakistan: Report

Islamabad, June 21 (IANS) A recent childbirth incident at a washroom in the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi has exposed the fragility of maternal care in Pakistan, a report has stated.

A woman in labour who came to the hospital was denied an ultrasound examination and was told to walk around. As the woman did not receive proper medical treatment, she ultimately delivered her baby in a washroom in the hospital, according to a report in the Asian News Post.

The videos of the incident went viral on social media, sparking concern and criticism of patient care standards at one of the largest public-sector hospitals in Sindh, as per the report. The criticism forced the Sindh Health Department and JPMC administration to set up a three-member inquiry committee to carry out an investigation into the circumstances and find negligence on the part of the hospital's employees.

"As per the inquiry committee’s findings, the patient was advised to 'walk around' instead of being properly assessed, that no ultrasound was performed, and that the resident medical officer was absent from duty. These expose not only negligence but also the systemic weaknesses that continue to plague the country’s healthcare system," the report said.

"This single case, amplified by viral videos and public outrage, is emblematic of a broader crisis in maternal health that Pakistan has struggled to address despite decades of policy frameworks and international commitments," it added.

Despite being a signatory to Agenda 2030 and committing to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal of reducing maternal mortality to 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030, Pakistan continues to fall short. In Pakistan, each day, 27 mothers die from preventable complications along with 675 newborn deaths, resulting in nearly 9,800 maternal deaths, 246,300 newborn deaths, and over 190,000 stillbirths annually.

In April, an investigation by the BBC revealed "serious malpractice" in the children's ward of a government hospital in Pakistan's Punjab province.

In 2025, the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) in Taunsa was connected to an outbreak of HIV among children. At the time, Punjab province authorities had announced that a crackdown would be initiated and suspended the Medical Superintendent of THQ in March of that year. However, a few months later, secret filming by 'BBC Eye Investigations' found that the lives of children were still being put at risk, the British broadcaster revealed.

Filmed secretly over a few weeks, the BBC investigation revealed repeated and serious violations of basic infection control. The video footage showcases nurses injecting patients through their clothes, giving dirty syringes for re-use, and unqualified workers injecting child after child from a blood-contaminated vial of liquid medicine.

--IANS

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