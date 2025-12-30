How did Pahalgam, Delhi terror attacks occur if infiltration taking place only in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Dec 30 (IANS) In a counter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on infiltration, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asked how the Pahalgam terrorist attack and Delhi car bomb blast took place if infiltration was only taking place in West Bengal.

Addressing a public meeting at Barjora in Bankura district, CM Mamata Banerjee described Amit Shah as "Dushasana", who, according to her, has come to Bengal to "destroy" the state.

"Dushasana, a disciple of Shakuni, has come to Bengal to gather information. As soon as the elections come, Dushasana and Duryodhana start coming here. One will be terrified to look into their eyes, as if something bad may happen. They don't want to create Sonar Bangla (golden Bengal), but they want to destroy the state," said the CM.

Earlier in the day, HM Shah, while addressing the media in Kolkata, slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for allowing infiltration in the state and, at the same time, giving them protection.

Responding to his claims, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Today, he said that infiltrators only enter from West Bengal. If that's the case, did you carry out the attack in Pahalgam? Who was behind the incident that happened in Delhi? If there are no infiltrators in Kashmir and other states, then how did such incidents take place?"

The Chief Minister further refuted HM Shah's allegations that her government did not provide land for the Central government projects in Bengal.

"Today, you are saying that the Mamata Banerjee government didn't give land for the Central government projects. If that is the claim, then who gave land in Bongaon's Petrapole and at Andal for a new Airport? How were the railway tracks built? They have now become comrades. If land was not allotted, then how is the Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) doing its work? Who gave land in Ghokshadanga and Changrabandha? They are telling lies," said Banerjee.

The Trinamool Congress supremo criticised the Union Home Minister for saying that the BJP will form a government in Bengal after the state Assembly elections.

"Earlier, they claimed they would get 200 seats. Now this time, they are saying they will get a two-thirds majority. They could not give any number. This time, they are doing Special Intensive Revision (SIR). They think they will win elections by deleting the names of voters. At least 58 people have lost their lives. They don’t know how to respect elders. Don’t you feel ashamed? Only you and your son will grow?" the CM said while launching a scathing attack on the Home Minister.

She further said, "Today, they are claiming that through SIR, they will remove infiltrators. What were you doing till now? Matua, minorities and Hindu names are being scrapped from the electoral roll today. They also labelled me as Bangladeshi. But I was born in Birbhum."

