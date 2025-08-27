“Chhoriyan Chali Gaon” girls gear up for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Mumbai Aug 27 (IANS) The TV reality show “Chhoriyan Chali Gaon” is currently making fans thrilled with it's unique content. With Ganesh Chaturthi today, the festive spirit has taken over the Bamuliya Gaon as the “chhoriyan” Anita Hassanandani, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra have come together to celebrate the beautiful occasion with utmost grandeur, devotion, and fun.

With Vipul Roy donning the host’s avatar, the episode begins on a high-energy note as the contestants immerse themselves in preparations. From decorating Bappa’s mandap with flowers and rangoli to rehearsing their dazzling performances dedicated to Ganpati, the girls are seen putting in their best foot forward.

Adding starry sparkle to the celebrations, actors from the host channel's other shows, Priya Thakur aka Vasudha from "Vasudha", Namik Paul aka Shivansh from "Kumkum Bhagya", Abhishek Malik and Simaran Kaur aka Neel and Riddhi from "Jamai No. 1", Rachana Mistry and Vijayendra Kumeria aka Jagriti and Suraj from "

Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah", along with Maera Mishra have the festivities in Bamuliya village. Together with the girls, they will be seen indulging in fun gaon-style activities, lending a hand in festival prep, and setting the stage on fire with special acts.

From energetic processions and aartis to vibrant dance numbers on Ganpati songs, the entire village will be seen turning into one big family, celebrating the arrival of Bappa with unmatched enthusiasm.

Reflecting on the special occasion, Vipul Roy shared, “Being part of the Ganesh Chaturthi special episode in Bamuliya through “Chhoriyan Chali Gaon” has been a heartwarming experience. Hosting amidst the village’s vibrant energy brought me closer to traditions that are deeply rooted in simplicity and devotion. Watching the Ganpati idols being lovingly crafted from soil with its earthy aroma around me, was truly special. And being from Bhopal myself, this journey felt even more personal, it was like walking down memory lane in my own city, reliving moments of festivity.* He further added, “Watching the chhoriyan and our special Zee TV guests come together with such devotion, joy, and creativity reminded me of the true essence of festivals which is unity, celebration, and faith. This Ganpati celebration and my experience in Bamuliya with the chhoriyan will be etched in my memory forever.”

The show that kickstarted a month ago, is the Hindi adaptation of the Marathi hit reality show “Jau Bai Gaavaat.”

