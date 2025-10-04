‘Chhoriya Chali Gaon’ fame Krishna Shroff says she doesn’t want to maintain any contact with Chinki‑Minki

Mumbai Oct 4 (IANS) Television reality show “Chhoriya Chali Gaon” contestant and first runner-up Krishna Shroff has opened up about her journey on the reality show, and she did not shy away from addressing her equation with fellow participants.

In a candid conversation with IANS, Krishna called out comedy duo Chinky and Minky, making it clear that she wasn't impressed with their behaviour. Upon being asked if she wouldn't want to keep in touch with any particular contestant on the show, Krishna said, “Honestly, most people don't matter to me, but if I have to name someone, I would say Chinky and Minky" Krishna said bluntly.

The sisters she shared often accused her of not showing her personality on the show. Krishna, however, had a different take. She stated "It's not about personality; it's about maturity. You have to know when and how to react. If someone isn't saying something directly to you, how can you retaliate?"

Despite the friction, Krishna was all praise for her co-finalist, Anita Hassanandani, who eventually went on to win the show and said “Honestly, if I had to lose anyone to anyone, I am glad it was Anita. She was my strongest competitor and the most experienced person in the house. She never interfered in personal matters and stayed focused on the competition. I respect that about her.”

The finale also turned out to be an emotional moment for Krishna's family. Her mother, who was present there, told her that she had already won in their eyes long before the results were announced.

It was her father, veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, who encouraged her to participate in the first place, assuring her it would be a valuable experience of life. "Because of him, I took this chance, and it turned out to be the most rewarding experience of my life," Krishna said.

Known for being fiercely independent, Krishna shares a strong bond with her family. Her father, Jackie Shroff, remains her biggest motivator, while her brother, Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff, is often seen cheering her in her ventures outside of films.

Though Krishna has stayed away from the acting world, she has carved her own path in fitness and reality television.

