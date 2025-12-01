December 01, 2025 5:31 AM हिंदी

Chhattisgarh: From ordinary woman to 'drone didi', Jagriti Sahu's story inspires others

Chhattisgarh: From ordinary woman to 'drone didi', Jagriti Sahu's story inspires others

Raipur, Nov 30 (IANS) Jagriti Sahu, a resident of Matwari village in Durg district was an ordinary and unknown name until her mushroom cultivation became a roaring success and earned her the spotlight. Though, this came at the cost of abandoning her dreams of being a teacher, her transition from the ordinary resident to 'Drone Didi' has been impressive and has become a tale of inspiration for others.

Jagriti, having earned post-graduate degree in two subjects and also B.Ed. degree nurse a dream of becoming a teacher since childhood, but fate had other plans.

In 2019, she sold mushrooms worth lakhs of rupees, creating a living example of self-reliance and breaking free from the age-old shackles. She also trained women in nearby villages, showing them the path to self-reliance and also helped them make profits.

Her ground-breaking work reflects a sense of responsibility toward society and not just business.

Sharing her experience and endeavour towards replacing chemical-based gulal with herbal one, she said that after research and advice from experts, she found that herbal gulal could be made from homegrown vegetables and flowers.

She began producing herbal gulal, along with fellow villagers.

In the first year, the sisters sold only gulal worth Rs 35,000. Last year, her group received numerous orders for herbal gulal, selling products worth Rs 8,25,000.

Jagriti's motivational journey has earned her admiration and applause from village administration. She came to be known as the "Mushroom Lady of Durg", owing to her stride in mushroom business.

Jagriti's journey from an ordinary woman to a 'Lakhpati Didi' in inspiring and today she is leading agriculture towards progress.

She was also selected for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative - Namo Drone Didi and she received drone training. Today, she is a certified drone pilot and known as "Drone Didi".

Using drones, she sprays pesticides in fields and brings the benefits of this new technology to farmers. This not only saves farmers time but also reduces labor and expenses.

Jagriti failed to realise her dreams of becoming teacher, but today she is an example of a practical and professional educator for many women.

She is providing technical and vocational training to many women related to drones, mushroom production, and household goods production, leading her and other women towards self-reliance.

--IANS

mr/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Bayern Munich getting ready for big moments in 2026, says coach Vincent Kompany ahead of their German Cup clash with Union Berlin. Photo credit: Bayern Munich

Football: Bayern Munich getting ready for big moments in 2026, says coach Kompany

I visualise the game a lot, it helps me relax and play out there, says Virat Kohli after helping India beat South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series in Ranchi on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

1st ODI: I visualise the game a lot, it helps me relax and play out there, says Kohli after helping India beat SA

Yogi govt in UP highlights full-cycle support model for women; schemes focus on security, welfare

Yogi govt highlights full-cycle support model for women; schemes focus on security, welfare

Indomitable India stun Iran in the Qualifying Tournament in Ahmedabad, seal berth in AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026. Photo credit: AIFF

Indomitable India stun Iran in Ahmedabad, seal berth in AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026

Elon Musk on H-1B: America has been an immense beneficiary of talent from India

Elon Musk on H-1B: America has been an immense beneficiary of talent from India

India brush past South Africa in close encounter, take a 1-0 lead in three-match series in the first ODI of the three-match series in Ranchi on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

1st ODI: India brush past South Africa in close encounter, take 1-0 lead in three-match series

First principle of British foreign policy: Protecting England by the finances of India

First principle of British foreign policy: Protecting England by the finances of India (From the Archives)

Dhanush, Kriti Sanon & Aanand L. Rai fall in 'Ishk' with the Pune street food

Dhanush, Kriti Sanon & Aanand L. Rai fall in 'Ishk' with the Pune street food

India settle for silver medal after a hard-fought 0-1 loss to Belgium in the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Sunday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India settle for silver medal after a hard-fought 0-1 loss to Belgium

Bill to impose extra levy on tobacco, pan masala for replacing GST cess to be tabled in LS

Bill to impose extra levy on tobacco, pan masala for replacing GST cess to be tabled in LS