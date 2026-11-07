November 07, 2026 6:02 PM हिंदी

Chawri Bazaar building collapse: Fourth body recovered; rescue efforts on

Chawri Bazaar building collapse: Fourth body recovered; rescue Ops on

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) One more body has been recovered from the Chawri Bazaar building collapse site on Saturday, bringing the death toll of the tragedy to four, officials said.

"During the ongoing rescue operations at the collapsed building site in Sattara Gali, Ajmeri Gate, one more body (fourth) has been recovered from the debris. The deceased has not been identified yet," officials said.

They mentioned that the remains have been shifted by ambulance to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital for further necessary proceedings.

Rescue operations are continuing at the site.

Earlier in the day, a third body was recovered from the debris. According to the officials, the deceased has been identified as Pankaj Sharma (40), a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Bihar's Khagaria district.

"With this recovery, a total of five people have been rescued/recovered from the debris, including three deceased persons and two injured persons. Both injured persons have received medical treatment and are now stable," rescue officials said.

The three-storey under-construction building collapsed on Thursday. According to the officials, the information about the collapse was received at 9:50 a.m. from Gali Sitara, near Chawri Bazaar Metro Station.

Subsequently, a massive rescue operation involving the Delhi Police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was launched.

Two bodies were recovered on Thursday, while one injured person was rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the construction work underway in a now-collapsed building in Delhi's Chawri Bazaar area was illegal, and the building was unsafe.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation suspended its Junior Engineer (JE) and Assistant Engineer (AE), and an FIR has been registered against the contractor following the tragedy.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured that every possible effort will be made to extricate those trapped under the debris. She said an investigation is underway and strict action will be taken against those responsible.

--IANS

sd/rad

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