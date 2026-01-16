'Chatha Pacha’ trailer packs a punch; confirms Mammootty's presence in film!

Kochi, Jan 16 (IANS) The much-awaited trailer of director Adhvaith Nayar's action entertainer, 'Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies' was released at a grand event that was held at the Lulu Mall here in the city.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the powerful, vibrant, and high-energy world of 'Chatha Pacha'. Packed with raw action, attitude, emotion, and swagger, the trailer captures the energetic soul of the film and firmly positions it as a theatrical experience designed for the big screen.

One of the most talked-about moments in the trailer is a striking glimpse of Mammootty, seen from behind as he appears to step into the wrestling ring. Though the shot is brief, it clearly confirms his presence in the film and carries immense dramatic weight. This visual has sparked widespread excitement and discussion among audiences and fans, significantly amplifying the buzz surrounding the fim.

Produced under the banner of Reel World Entertainment, the film is backed by Creative Producer Shihan Shoukath, along with producers Ritesh, Ramesh S Ramakrishnan and Shoukath Ali.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, and Ishan Shoukath. It is further strengthened by a solid technical team that includes cinematography by Anend C. Chandran, screenplay by Sanoop Thykkoodam, action choreography by Kalai Kingson, and background score by Mujeeb Majeed, all of whom add scale, grit, and impact to the film’s cinematic vision.

Backed by the iconic music trio of Shankar Ehsaan Loy, the trailer launch event unfolded as a vibrant celebration of music, cinema, and scale. Lulu Mall witnessed an electrifying atmosphere, with an energetic and excited crowd responding enthusiastically to every reveal.

The event featured live performances by celebrated artists including Benny Dayal, Vijay Yesudas, Siddharth Mahadevan, MC Couper, Pranavam Sasi, Anoop Sankar, and Anand Sreeraj. The performances set the stage ablaze, turning the venue into a roaring celebration of sound, spectacle, and cinema.

Talking about the response to the film's trailer, the film's director Adhvaith Nayar said, "The trailer has been overwhelming for all of us. Seeing the energy at Lulu Mall, Kochi, and the love the trailer is receiving really shows that the hard work put in by the entire cast and crew is paying off. The audio launch made the evening even more special, and bringing Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy to Kochi for the first time and seeing them wow the audience with their music was truly unforgettable. As a debut director, I feel extremely grateful to have a team that believed in this film and gave it their all."

Since its announcement, 'Chatha Pacha' has generated strong buzz for its distinctive WWE-inspired wrestling backdrop, bold visual language, and larger-than-life treatment. The film is all set to hit theatres on January 22, 2026.

--IANS

mkr/