ChatGPT suffers global outage including in India, OpenAI 'investigating'

June 10, 2025

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) OpenAI’s popular chatbot ChatGPT suffered an outage on Tuesday, as users across the world, including in India, were facing problems with loading and accessing results to prompts.

The company said there are “elevated error rates and latency” that users have been experiencing on various AI platforms.

"We are investigating," said the company. About 88 per cent of complaints from India cited the chatbot not responding to queries, 8 per cent reported issues with the mobile app, and 3 per cent faced API-related problems.

Downdetector also posted a spike in the issues reported by users.

ChatGPT users rushed to X to find out what is wrong with the AI service.

“Everyone running to Twitter (now X) to check if ChatGPT is down for anyone else,” posted one user on X.

“ChatGPT is down, which means I actually have to type out my own emails at work. Send prayers,” another wrote.

OpenAI now supports 3 million paying business users of ChatGPT, up from 2 million announced in February earlier this year. To provide companies with even more sophisticated, AI-powered tools, an expansive set of new workplace products arrived in ChatGPT earlier this month.

While workers can currently use ChatGPT for quick answers, connectors (beta) are a set of integrations that empower every worker with instant access to their company's collective insights, making them more productive, effective, and informed. Admins can also provision which connectors to enable at the workspace level.

Connectors are now available with Dropbox, Box, Sharepoint, OneDrive, and Google Drive and workers can use them to quickly find granular data from their third-party tools without leaving ChatGPT, said OpenAI.

Additionally, deep research connectors (beta) are now available with HubSpot, Linear, as well as many popular Microsoft and Google tools.

