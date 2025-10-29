October 29, 2025 3:48 PM हिंदी

Champions Showdown: Gukesh slips to last, Carlsen takes sole lead after Day 2

Champions Showdown: Gukesh slips to last, Carlsen takes sole lead after Day 2

Saint Louis, Oct 29 (IANS) Reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju faced a difficult day at the Clutch Chess Champions Showdown as he dropped to the bottom of the table with no wins, while Magnus Carlsen took the lead with four wins and two losses on the second day.

Gukesh, who began the day in the sole lead, suffered two defeats against Carlsen. Afterwards, he drew the first game against Hikaru Nakamura, whom he had previously defeated on the first game day to avenge his Checkmate: USA vs India exhibition match loss.

In the second game, the Indian GM had a solitary opportunity in a relatively balanced rook endgame. However, he missed it, and the game ended in a draw. He lost the following game against Fabiano Caruana and finished the day with a draw, ChessBase reports.

Gukesh said he was "not exactly happy with his play and was just not able to be sharp today. I was taking a lot of time, which I shouldn't have. Forget what happened and come fresh tomorrow."

Carlsen lost his first game of the event against Caruana. The World No.1 also suffered a second loss to Caruana. He has taken sole lead with 11.5/18. Caruana is close behind on 10.5. Nakamura and Gukesh are both on 7.

Clutch Chess is a unique tournament format created by Grandmaster Maurice Ashley, where the stakes escalate each round, with increasing points and cash prizes available daily.

The event’s 18-game rapid double round-robin format (10 minutes plus a 5-second increment) will feature escalating point values each day: wins are worth 1 point on Day 1, 2 points on Day 2, and 3 points on Day 3.

Since point values for victories increase daily, players who start slowly can stage dramatic comebacks right until the very end. This means that 18 points can be scored on Day 3. All four players have a chance to win this event.

On Day 1, each victory earns 1 point and USD 1,000. On Day 2, each victory earns 2 points and USD 2,000. And for day 3, each win is worth 3 points and USD 3,000.

--IANS

bc/vi

LATEST NEWS

Oman replaces Pakistan at Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup

Oman replace Pakistan at Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup lineup

Ananya Panday gears up for birthday, adorably asks fans to "wish her"

Ananya Panday gears up for birthday, adorably asks fans to "wish her"

Bharti Singh wishes for a baby girl, says she’d love to dress her up like Deepika-Ranveer’s daughter Dua

Bharti Singh wishes for a baby girl, says she’d love to dress her up like Deepika-Ranveer’s daughter Dua

'Laikey Laikaa' leads Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma drop a fun video full of “cringe” jokes

'Laikey Laikaa' leads Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma drop a fun video full of “cringe” jokes

'Baahubali: The Epic' trailer 2 brings back a lot of memories from SS Rajamouli's saga

'Baahubali: The Epic' trailer 2 brings back a lot of memories from SS Rajamouli's saga

Cyclone Montha wreaks havoc in coastal Andhra, two killed

Cyclone Montha wreaks havoc in coastal Andhra, two killed

Intel alert: Plot to rewind Northeast’s post 2014 development, stoke anti-India unrest

Intel alert: Plot to rewind Northeast’s post-2014 development, stoke anti-India unrest

21 more Maoists lay down arms in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

21 more Maoists lay down arms in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

India’s economic growth linked to energy, maritime sectors: Hardeep Puri

India’s economic growth linked to energy, maritime sectors: Hardeep Puri

Sanofi India’s Q2 net profit falls 7.9 pc, revenue drops over 9 pc

Sanofi India’s Q2 net profit falls 7.9 pc, revenue drops over 9 pc