Centre asks states, UTs to ensure hospitals display treatment charges prominently

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday asked all States and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure that clinical establishments prominently display the rates charged for healthcare services and facilities, in a move aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability and patient-centric healthcare delivery.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretaries of States and UTs, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava urged authorities to review compliance with applicable regulations and take necessary steps to ensure that information on healthcare charges is clearly visible and easily accessible to patients and their attendants.

The ministry said transparent display of treatment costs would help patients and their families understand the likely expenditure involved in medical care, enabling them to make informed decisions and plan their finances better.

It added that greater transparency could reduce confusion over billing, minimise disputes and strengthen public trust in the healthcare system.

"In a significant step towards strengthening transparency, accountability and patient-centric healthcare delivery, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has urged all States and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure the prominent display of rates charged for services and facilities offered by Clinical Establishments," according to the official statement.

The communication referred to the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, and the Clinical Establishments (Central Government) Rules, 2012, which require clinical establishments in States and UTs where the law is applicable to display charges for all services and facilities at a conspicuous place. The rates must be displayed in both English and the local language for the benefit of patients and their attendants.

The ministry noted that States and UTs where the central law is not applicable regulate healthcare facilities under their respective frameworks, many of which also contain provisions related to the display of service charges.

Highlighting that health is a State subject, the Health Secretary said the responsibility for implementing and enforcing the relevant regulations rests with State and UT authorities.

The ministry has also sought greater transparency for international patients seeking treatment in India. States and UTs have been requested to encourage hospitals and healthcare institutions to prominently display package rates offered to foreign patients travelling on Medical or Ayush Visas.

According to the ministry, such measures would enable overseas patients to make informed choices, reduce pricing-related grievances and further strengthen India's position as a preferred destination for medical and Ayush care.

--IANS

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